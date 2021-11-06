Titans Vs. Rams Odds, Props, And Betting Picks For NFL Week 9

Sunday’s NFL action culminates at night with the best contest of Week 9, the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Tennessee Titans. Both teams have just three losses combined halfway into the regular season. Toronto Sports Media highlights top NFL matchups to bet on, and we’ll review odds and some of the best betting picks to make.

Tennessee comes in hot with four straight victories despite being an underdog in the last three. They’re an underdog once again, getting an entire touchdown in points (+7). Much of this is due to the injuries the Titans are dealing with, highlighted with the recent injury to running back Derrick Henry.

Los Angeles has one ugly loss to Arizona. But otherwise, they’ve been terrific with a reliable passing attack under quarterback Matthew Stafford. One of the most popular trending statistics is head coach Sean McVay being undefeated with the Rams when leading at halftime. That streak extended last week against Houston to 43 straight.

With both teams combined at 10-5-1 on the over this season, we like the over to hit at 53.5 points. Here are some other game and player props to consider. PROLINE+ in Ontario does not feature player props or same-game parlays, but similar props are available through traditional PROLINE.

Sportsbook Comparison For Titans vs Rams Odds

Sportsbook TEN Spread LAR Spread TEN Moneyline LAR Moneyline Total DraftKings +7 (-110) -7 (-110) +260 -335 52.5 BetMGM +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) +290 -357 52.5 PROLINE+ +6.5 (+110) -6.5 (-132) +260 -323 53.5

Over 6.5 Total Touchdowns (+125, PROLINE+

There’s a lot of reasons why this game can end up having quite a few touchdowns between the teams. First, Tennessee will be relying on quarterback Ryan Tannehill passing the ball frequently. One of the Rams’ weaknesses are defending the pass, allowing 264.1 yards per game (21st overall)

For now, the passing attack will inflate as they get a new running back situated in their regular system. This prop may only get better if the Titans get down early. Some garbage time may lead to extra touchdowns on the board.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Over 269.5 Passing Yards (-114, FanDuel

Similar to the logic behind the total touchdowns in the game, Tannehill is likely going to be throwing a lot in this contest. He hasn’t been the most productive QB under center, but he’s still hit at least 265 passing yards in half of the games. Now with an emphasis on passing, he should be getting close, if not surpassing, the 300-yard mark for the second time this season.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Over 98.5 Receiving Yards (-114, FanDuel)

Also consider: Kupp Anytime TD (-175, DraftKings

On the other side of the ball, Tennessee’s passing defense is not fantastic either. They’ve allowed 267.4 yards per game (24th overall). Unlike the Rams, they also allow teams to score frequently. They rank 20th overall giving up 24.4 points per game.

For this reason, the ever-reliable wide receiver for the Rams, Cooper Kupp, is a great pick to go over on his receiving yards. He’s gone past the century mark in his last three games and that trend should continue. Another prop to consider is grabbing a touchdown even with the high juice.