Johnson, White & Wilson: sounds like a New York law firm, right? Well, it’s actually the three quarterback options the Jets have for their game this Sunday at home against the Buffalo Bills.

And it doesn’t matter what the charges are (murder, fraud, or just plain robbery), the “Law Offices of Jets QBs” is going to have a tough time winning this case. The sportsbooks have the Bills as a heavy favorite; FanDuel lists Buffalo at a +700 (8.00) moneyline with a 13.5-point spread. Rightfully so.

Sportsbook Comparison for Bills vs Jets Odds

Sportsbook BUF Spread NYJ Spread BUF Moneyline NYJ Moneyline Total DraftKings -11.5 (-110 / 1.87) +11.5 (-110 / 1.87) -590 / 1.17 +425 / 5.25 47.5 BetMGM -13 (-110 / 1.87) +13 (-110 / 1.87) -714 / 1.14 +500 / 6.00 48 PROLINE+ -12.5 (+100 / 2.00) +12.5 (-118 / 1.85) -667 / 1.15 +475 / 5.75 47.5

Who Will Jets Offense Take Direction From?

The Jets (2-6 SU, 2-6 ATS) have the worst defense against scoring in the NFL (31.4 points allowed per game). They can’t stop the run, they can’t stop the short passing game, and they can’t stop the deep passing attack. This unit is terrible. But that’s not even the main storyline heading into their divisional matchup against the Bills (5-3 SU, 4-3-1 ATS).

The Jets have yet to name their starting QB for this game. It’s either Josh Johnson, Mike White, or Zach Wilson. Household names they are not. Johnson is the veteran with really no pedigree, while Wilson is the rookie QB with hopes and expectations on his shoulders. He’s also banged up and questionable for Sunday.

That leaves White, an unknown commodity who made his first NFL start on Halloween against the Bengals. In that game, he looked like what he is: inexperienced and raw. White finished the game completing 37-of-45 passes for 405 yards, and 3 touchdowns (with 2 interceptions) in an inspiring 34–31 win for the Jets.

White became the first Jets quarterback since Vinny Testaverde more than two decades ago to throw for 400+ yards. He was the first NFL quarterback to do so in his first career start since Cam Newton.

But that’s about all White has in common with a prime Cam Newton. He’s still really inexperienced and prone to head-scratching mistakes. The Bills’ defense is unrelenting, and they send pressure consistently, which would unnerve White. Many Jets fans are enamored with White, but he’s not going to keep a starting job long once Wilson is healthy.

Bills Playing For More Than Division Pride

There are 12 teams in the AFC either in or within one game of a playoff spot. Buffalo is a half-game up on the Patriots, but they can’t even assure themselves a playoff spot in this new 17-game season if they don’t win the AFC East. Their frustrating 9-6 loss against Jacksonville last week makes you wonder if the Bills are an elite AFC team? Or are they just another good team with too many flaws to get to the Super Bowl?

The Bills have a top-ten offense, and they can beat you on the ground and through the air. Buffalo is one of only five NFL teams averaging at least 250 yards in passing and 120 yards in rushing. Of course, much of that falls on the shoulders and feet of quarterback Josh Allen. He is the second-leading rusher on the Bills and on pace to throw for more than 4,200 yards.

Bills -11.5

-110 (1.91), DraftKings

Allen can do everything, and against the Jets, he will probably get a chance to. The top oddsmakers have the Bills as nearly two-touchdown favorites. Buffalo should cover that in the Meadowlands against the Jets.