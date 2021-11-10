Single-Event Sports Betting Now Available Across Western Canada

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) launches single-event sports betting through its lottery platform, Sport Select. This feature is now available in six Canadian provinces and territories. It includes Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories, the Yukon, and Nunavut. While some locations already have single-event wagering, this is the first time it’s available in Saskatchewan.

Canada no longer has a prohibition on single-game betting as of August 2021. On November 1, Sport Select updated their online game to allow for single-event wagering. Not exclusively online, it does require users to visit an authorized retailer to finalize their bets.

This is an encouraging step to the eventual implementation of single-event betting across Canada. However, most citizens in the nation still have restrictions on sports betting. This includes placing parlay bets or single-event wagers via a provincial lottery. Ontario will be the first province to introduce an open market for sports wagering with commercial operators.

Only a few provincial lottery and gaming corporations are offering single-event betting, including Sport Select in these sparsely populated territories. A non-profit licensed by Canada, the WCLC is authorized to operate games in the western and northern Canadian provinces. They have smaller populations compared to the eastern and southern regions of the country.

The Status Of Western Canada Sports Betting And Beyond

Less than four months after Canadian lawmakers struck down the ban on single-event wagering, many Canadians are still waiting for their chance to bet on singles. Single-game wagering is currently available in Ontario via PROLINE+, the provincial-run online sportsbook.

At the same time, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation opened for singles betting though its PlayNow product in BC, Alberta, and Manitoba. The only options in Quebec are also through the government-operated lottery offering (Mise-o-jeu+). Canadian residents in the Atlantic region have a similar experience.

Private sportsbook operators are expected to penetrate the Canada market soon, though it may not be until early in 2022. Each province is afforded their own path to implementation and each has a different structure and governing body. This has made it challenging for sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings, but many of the top sportsbooks from the United States and North America have applied for or expressed interest in entering the Canadian market.