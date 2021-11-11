2021 CFL Week 15 Odds And Betting Picks

Week 15 of the Canadian Football League season is centered around who can stagger into the final playoff spot in the West Division. Calgary can resolve matters with a win over BC on Friday, but a Stampeders loss opens the door for the Lions to make Week 16 very interesting.

Friday will also see Hamilton and Toronto square in what could decide the East Division title. An Argonauts win wraps it up. Yet a red-hot Ticats squad could put themselves in position to make the final week of the regular season a winner-take-all scenario.

How does the spread impact the weekend? Let’s find out.

Sportsbook Comparison

Odds listed as:

Spread / Total DraftKings BetRivers FanDuel PROLINE+ Hamilton at Toronto HAM -1 / 44.5 HAM -1 / 44.5 HAM PK / 44.5 TOR -1.5 / 43.5 Calgary at BC CGY -2.5 / 45.5 CGY -2.5 / 45 CGY -2.5 / 45.5 CGY -1.5 / 45.5 Winnipeg at Montreal WPG -7 / 44 WPG -8 / 44.5 WPG -7.5 / 44.5 WPG -8.5 / 44.5 Edmonton at Saskatchewan SSK -10.5 / 44.5 SSK -10.5 / 44 SSK -10.5 / 43.5 SSK -11.5 / 43.5

Friday, 7:30 PM ET – Hamilton At Toronto (PK)

The Ticats have averaged 32.1 points per game in its three-game win streak with quarterback Jeremiah Masoli tossing eight majors in the same span. A healthy running back, Don Jackson, has rushed for 200 yards in his past two starts, giving the offense a much-needed balance.

Toronto still holds on to first despite quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson throwing eight interceptions in his past three starts. The Argos ground game may have found a late-season solution in A.J. Ouellette, who rushed for 104 yards in relief of injured starter John White in last week’s win over the Redblacks.

Friday, 10:30 PM ET – Calgary At BC (-2.5)

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will have a returning Reggie Begelton at receiver, which is great news for a QB with a 7-13 TD-to-INT margin. Begelton, a 2019 CFL All-Star, will team up with fellow former All-Star Kamar Jorden to boost the firepower of the league’s best passing attack.

The Lions’ piddling offense has averaged a mere 15.1 points in its current six-game losing streak that includes a 39-10 loss to the Stampeders on Oct. 16. Michael Reilly has no running game to support him. Defensively, the secondary – which was once atop the league in pass defense – is now dead last.

Saturday, 1:00 PM ET – Winnipeg At Montreal (+7.5)

The Blue Bombers are on cruise control. At this point, the focus is on making sure everyone is healthy for the Dec. 5 West Final. The defense had some slippage in last week’s win over the Alouettes, but two late interceptions of Trevor Harris sealed the deal on its 11th straight win.

Montreal is all-in with Harris at pivot, but will need more than the 177 yards he managed against Winnipeg last Saturday. Everything begins and ends offensively with Most Outstanding Player candidate RB William Stanback. The question here is whether the Als’ offense can solve the Bombers’ D.

Saturday, 4:00 PM ET – Edmonton At Saskatchewan (-10.5)

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius took a step forward in last week’s loss to the Roughriders, tossing for 322 yards and two majors. The issue this week is whether Cornelius will have regulars James Wilder Jr., Greg Ellingson and Derel Walker back in the lineup as the Elks look to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Riders continue to win ugly, relying mostly on a defense that thrives on forcing turnovers. QB Cody Fajardo is doing just enough to keep the offense above water, but his 11-10 TD-to-INT margin is almost as flustering as Saskatchewan’s inability to maximize its deep and talented receiving corps.

CFL Week 15 Sports Betting Picks

Winnipeg-Montreal Over 44

+100 (2.00), +100 (2.00), DraftKings

Edmonton +11.5

-125 (1.80), PROLINE+

These are the best plays for Week 15. The Alouettes have too much offense to not score at least 21-24 points on the Bombers, who obviously have the ability to trade shots with anyone.

Edmonton is struggling, but this is an Elks team that has no quit. As they showed in the fourth quarter in last week’s loss to the Roughriders, Edmonton will keep this competitive until the final gun.

Leans to consider: