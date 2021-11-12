The Seattle Seahawks (3-5 SU, 5-3 ATS) travel to the Frozen Tundra to take on the Green Bay Packers (7-2 SU, 8-1 ATS) this week in a game that should see two of the NFL’s all-time greats take the field. But the keyword there is should. With the uncertainty surrounding both quarterbacks, the odds have seen quite a bit of movement this week.

While the current line has Green Bay a 3 or 3.5-point favorite (DraftKings has moneyline at -161 (1.62)), that could easily change depending on the status of either quarterback. Here’s Toronto Sports Media’s betting preview for the spotlight NFL contest in Week 10.

Sportsbook Comparison For Seahawks vs Packers Odds

Sportsbook

(American / Decimal) SEA Spread GB Spread SEA Moneyline GB Moneyline Total DraftKings +3.0 (-105 / 1.95)

-3.0 (-115 / 1.87)

+140 / 2.40

-161 / 1.62

49 BetMGM +3.5 (-110 / 1.91)

-3.5 (-110 / 1.91)

+155 / 2.55

-185 / 1.54

49 PROLINE+ +3.5 (-120 / 1.83)

-3.5 (+100 / 2.00)

+145 / 2.45

-157 / 1.64

48.5

Russell Wilson’s Return Key But So Is Seattle’s Defense

When quarterback Russell Wilson went down with a finger injury, the outlook was grim for the Seattle Seahawks. While the team had faith in Geno Smith’s ability, the defense had not played well this season. Smith would not be nearly as productive as Wilson, so Seattle would need to step up its game in Wilson’s absence – and they did.

The Seahawks still went 1-2 in Wilson’s absence, but both losses (to the Steelers and Saints) were by a field goal. While it would be unfair to pin either loss on Smith, better quarterback play could have made a difference in both losses.

It’s not official yet, but all signs are pointing towards Wilson getting the start this week. He has not come off the IR yet. But he has been a full participant at practice. Barring a setback late in the week, it looks like Wilson will be under center Sunday against the Packers. But the key to the game is going to be how well the defense plays against the Green Bay offense.

Statistically, they are still one of the worst defenses in the league. They are one of two defenses in the league, allowing teams to generate over 400 yards of offense a game (401.5). In the three games without Wilson, the defense has held teams to an average of 319 yards per game. More importantly, they have only given up 14 points in those three games.

Of course, playing that well against the Jaguars, a Saints team struggling for consistency, and the Steelers is one thing. Holding back quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense is something different altogether.

No Love, No Problem For Packers?

While it was unfortunate that the Packers had to play without Rodgers last week against the Chiefs, his absence allowed them to see where backup Jordan Love was in his development. Against a porous Chiefs defense, he did not look good. He did not necessarily look bad either, but just not ready for primetime.

So, the sooner the Packers can get Rodgers back, the better. While the team expects him to be back this week, he cannot come off the IR until Saturday. Then, there will be a question about where he is physically after fighting off COVID for the last week.

With or without him, the key to beating the Seahawks will be how well the defense plays. If Rodgers plays, Green Bay will need the defense to put pressure on Wilson (or Smith) and try to force a couple of mistakes—as it did to Kyler Murray a couple of weeks ago.

Should Rodgers not play, the defense will need to keep Wilson (or Smith) and the Seattle offense from getting on track—just as it did last week against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. Now, Mahomes and the Chiefs have been struggling all season, but if anyone can explode on any given Sunday, it’s them. So, holding them to just 13 points in the loss was an accomplishment.

Sports Betting Recommendations For Seahawks vs Packers

Packers -3.0 (if Rodgers plays)

-115 (1.87), DraftKings

How this game is going to play out will depend entirely on the quarterback situation. Should Wilson and Rodgers start, the edge goes to the Packers since they’ll be playing at home and have a more reliable defense. But if Rodgers is out, Seattle has the advantage whether Wilson or Smith plays.

If Green Bay has to play Love, the Packers will lose this game. He may still be the quarterback of the future for the Pack, but last week proved he is not ready to be the quarterback of the present.