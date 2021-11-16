2021 CFL Week 16 Odds And Betting Picks

The Canadian Football League’s regular season wraps up with five games throughout Week 16. Playoff teams are set with the only scenario in question being Montreal and Hamilton battling for home position in the East Semifinal. Calgary, earning their berth last week, has their 16th straight appearance in the playoff.

All nine teams will make a final showing in Week 16 with Edmonton having two road games and just a few days rest between them. An early game on Tuesday night takes place before the final four games over the weekend. With many teams looking to rest before their playoff games, it can be a bit tricky to determine the best wagers on the board.

Some tips to consider are to always keep track of who is playing in these contests. It may be best to wait closer until kickoff to place wagers. That’s unless there’s an option on the board you really like and believe it will move in a worse position. Here are the latest odds, playoff scenarios, and best recommendations for sports betting.

Sportsbook Comparison For CFL Week 16

Odds listed as:

Spread / Total DraftKings BetRivers FanDuel PROLINE+ Edmonton at Toronto -3.5 / 45 -3.5 / 45.5 -3.5 / 46.5 -5.5 / 46.5 Ottawa at Montreal -14 / 45 -14 / 45 -14.5 / 44.5 -14.5 / 45.5 Edmonton at BC -4 / 48.5 -4.5 / 48.5 -3.5 / 48.5 Saskatchewan at Hamilton -4.5 / 41.5 -4 / 42 -3.5 / 41.5 Winnipeg at Calgary +4 / 41.5 +4 / 41.5 +3.5 / 41.5

Tuesday, 7:30 PM ET – Edmonton at Toronto (-3.5)

The early line was over a touchdown for Toronto, but that has dropped to around a field goal at most sportsbooks. It’s tempting to jump on the Argos even if the offense is a bit depleted. Edmonton has been more competitive on the scoreboard recently, covering three of their last four games, but they still haven’t won straight up since Sep. 6.

Friday, 7:30 PM ET – Ottawa at Montreal (-14)

Montreal’s 14-point win over Winnipeg was against a depleted squad preparing for the West Final. It was a lift for a team that has struggled a little bit on both sides of the ball recently. They have a chance to host the East Semifinal, but will need Hamilton to lose or tie should they win.

Ottawa had one of their best showings against Toronto last time out, and they’ll hope to play spoiler. The Als likely won’t let that happen, and a blowout is surely possible. But trusting the team to cover a two-touchdown spread is tricky with recent hiccups on offense.

Friday, 10:30 PM ET – Edmonton at BC (-4)

It’s been quite the struggle for both of these teams this year, so it’s fitting for them to end it together. Quarterback Nathan Rourke will start for BC as there are no playoff implications for either team. The Lions saw their small opening get shut by Calgary last week.

Saturday, 4:00 PM ET – Saskatchewan at Hamilton (-4.5)

This will certainly be a game to keep track of prior to betting with plenty of variables. If Montreal takes a tough loss the night prior, then Hamilton won’t have to win here. There’s also the question of how much Saskatchewan wants to play in this contest. They have home field locked up in the West Semifinal.

One thing to keep in mind is Hamilton’s rough showing a week ago against Toronto. The Argos locked up home field in the East Final with a dominant 31-12 win. That broke a three-game stretch where the Ticats were dominant behind quarterback Jeremiah Masoli’s play.

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET – Winnipeg at Calgary (+4)

The only home underdog of the weekend is Calgary, who host the final regular season game with no playoff implications. Numerous Winnipeg linemen, backfield players, and quarterback Zach Collaros didn’t make an appearance last week. That will likely happen again, and you’d expect the other signal caller, Bo Levi Mitchell, to get some rest as well.

With a lot of variables in play, here are recommendations we can make early in the week. The total for Edmonton and BC seems a bit high, but it’s likely due to the Lions’ 8-5 record on the prop. With Rourke announced as the starter and the Elks playing on short rest, the under feels right for this one.

Assuming Montreal gets a victory, we like Hamilton to bounce back after a tough loss. Masoli had a rough outing with two picks, but he’s been solid down the stretch. We like the spread even with Saskatchewan’s starters in, but if they aren’t, this one will definitely jump up.

Other Notes And Leans For Week 16

Under on the total is attractive in each game this week

Scoring has already been low for the CFL all season; the under has hit on 33 of the 57 games played this season (57.9%). With so many personnel questions and potential weather impact, when you’re at a loss, the under may be the best option.

We recommend small wagers all week long

A lot of wild things can happen in the final week of the regular season. This would be a fun time to take on small-risk parlays and see what happens. It’s better to save that bankroll for the upcoming playoff contests.