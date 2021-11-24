Buffalo Bills Vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds And Analysis

After an embarrassing loss last week against the Indianapolis Colts, which I correctly predicted, the Buffalo Bills look to right the ship against the New Orleans Saints. Week 12 Bills vs. Saints betting odds opened with the Bills as 4-point favorites but have ballooned to 6 points on DraftKings. This game will take place in primetime as the last Thanksgiving game.

It appears unlikely that the Saints will have RB Alvin Kamara, and RB Mark Ingram is also questionable. If neither player is out there, expect Tony Jones to handle the backfield work in New Orleans. Moreover, Trevor Siemian is the quarterback for the Saints and has looked inadequate at best. The opening line of 4 points says a lot about how the Bills have been playing of late.

Bills Vs. Saints Betting Odds

Sportsbook

(American / Decimal BUF Spread NO Spread BUF Moneyline NO Moneyline Total DraftKings -6 (-105 / 1.95) +6 (-115 / 1.87) -235 / 1.43 +190 / 2.90 45.5 FanDuel -6 (-110 / 1.91) +6 (-110 / 1.91) -270 / 1.37 +220 / 3.20 45 PROLINE+ -6.5 (-103 / 1.97) +6.5 (-114 / 1.87) -238 / 1.42 +190 / 2.90 46.5

How Are The Saints Going To Score?

This is the big question for the Saints. They have been horrific on offense during the past few weeks. Not coincidentally, this is in large part to QB Jameis Winston tearing his ACL three weeks ago. Everyone likes to poke fun at the former Heisman trophy winner but no one can deny that this offense fell off of a cliff once he was injured.

Kamara is not expected to play per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport leaving Mark Ingram to lead Sean Peyton’s offense. Ingram has a knee issue of his own but Rapoport sounded significantly more positive about his ability to play. Moreover, the Saints gave QB Taysom Hill a large contract extension this week. The shocking extension for a backup quarterback could lead to more playing time for him. However, I am not sure that it drastically helps their offenses ability to put up points.

Bills In A Must Win Game With Patriots On The Horizon

The New England Patriots are at the top of the AFC East. After the Bills had a huge lead in the division it is now squandered and everyone is jumping on the Patriots’ bandwagon. The Bills have played particularly bad football when running the ball and playing defense. Their offense struggles to do anything unless QB Josh Allen makes it happen. Devin Singletary is not a starting running back at this point, and the Saints have one of the best run defenses in the league.

Bills Vs. Saints Sports Betting Pick

Bills -6 -110 (1.91) FanDuel



The Saints’ run defense is fantastic but the Bills don’t really run the ball all that much. Furthermore, the Bills run defense, which was embarrassed last week by Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, does not have to deal with anyone even close to that level of talent. The Saints are on their second running back at best and might even see Jones be the workhorse. The Bills should win this game going away.