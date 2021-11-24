2021 Grey Cup Odds Update Heading Into CFL Playoffs

The Canadian Football League regular season closes its chapter in 2021 with six teams ready for playoff action. Winnipeg has been the dominant team so far, finishing the season with an 11-3 record. Now for the first time, their odds to win it all have juice from the sportsbooks.

The Bombers’ record could have been higher if the team had something to play for, but they long clinched home-field advantage in the West Final before their recent losses. It’s not worth factoring in their recent losses when determining sports betting picks.

Winnipeg is still the most attractive selection on the board, but bettors would be getting the worst price on them all season. DraftKings currently has them at -110 (1.91), but FanDuel still offers them at an even +100 (2.00). What’s the best value left to consider for futures wagers?

2021 Grey Cup Winner BetMGM Odds PROLINE+ Odds Winnipeg -110 -120 Toronto +550 +500 Hamilton +600 +600 Saskatchewan +700 +700 Calgary +850 +900 Montreal +1200 +1100

If You Like Winnipeg, Still Bet On Them

Despite being set around -110 or -120 at most sportsbooks right now, it’s still the best option to net a profit. No team has matched Winnipeg’s level of play throughout 2021. Even with two losses that featured backup squads, they still lead the league in points scored (361) and allowed (188).

The only potential issue for Winnipeg is lag after three weeks of rest. Professional teams generally rebound from not seeing significant playing time for an extended stretch. But there’s always a chance that slow starts can be fatal.

Who Has A Better Chance To Win The Grey Cup: Saskatchewan Or Calgary

The slow-start theory could definitely hold true if Winnipeg takes on Saskatchewan in the West Final. The Roughriders’ defense has been much stronger in recent weeks. There’s always an upset chance with a potential low-scoring contest and cold weather.

For that reason, taking the Riders as an underdog upset is the best of either choice. They’re at home for the semifinal and could be riding in real hot if they end up dominating the Stampeders.

However, for players not in Canada, FanDuel offers Calgary at a tremendous value of +1200 (13.00) to win the Grey Cup. With a significant discrepancy in odds, it’s worth throwing some money down to see if quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell can lead his team to victory in one of his final seasons.

Best Grey Cup Outright Winner Value: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Outside of FanDuel, the best value when factoring in all teams probably sits with Hamilton at +600 (7.00) on PROLINE+. The Ticats had a setback in Toronto recently, but overall, the offense has really stepped up with quarterback Jeremiah Masoli under center. The defense continues to rank high in points allowed (17.4 pts/gm) and they have a +11 turnover differential.

Toronto will be a trendier pick as they were undefeated at home prior to the regular-season finale (they had backups in that contest) and recently torched Hamilton 31-12 on Nov. 12. But Hamilton’s success on offense, matched with their second-best scoring defense in the CFL, could give teams issues throughout the postseason.

There’s also added value in potentially not seeing Winnipeg. That’s slightly factored in by oddsmakers with Calgary and Saskatchewan seeing higher odds. But it still pushes the Ticats up as the best value at most sportsbooks.