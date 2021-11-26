Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds And Analysis

In the last two decades, since the NFL expanded to 32 teams, 87 teams have started 0-3. Only one: the Houston Texans in 2018, went on to make the playoffs.

That’s the history the Indianapolis Colts are facing as they march on through the 2021 season. The team, led by Frank Reich, who knows a little bit about comebacks) has won five of its last six games since that early-season stumble to improve to 6-5. That record has the Colts a 1/2 game out of a playoff spot in the AFC.

On the surface that would seem to make Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay in Indianapolis more crucial for the home team, but the defending Super Bowl champs, despite being in first place in the NFC South, are facing adversity as the season wears on. That makes this game intriguing for far more than just the famous 44-year old quarterback in orange and red.

Here are the betting odds for Sunday’s game.

Buccaneers Vs. Colts Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Moneyline O/U BetMGM Buccaneers -3 (-110)

Colts +3 (-110) Buccaneers -155

Colts +130 Over 52.5 (-110)

Under 52.5 (-110) DraftKings Buccaneers -3.5 (-105)

Colts +3.5 (-115) Buccaneers -165

Colts +145 Over 53 (-110)

Under 53 (-110) FanDuel Buccaneers -3 (-118)

Colts +3 (-104) Buccaneers -176

Colts +148 Over 53 (-110)

Under 53 (-110)

Also Read: Grey Cup odds update heading into the CFL Playoffs

Colts Present Tough Matchup For Buccaneers

Following a 6-1 start, the Bucs have dropped two of three, mostly because their defense has played poorly. Last week on Monday Night Football, Tom Brady aired it out 46 times and threw for 306 yards and two TDs in a win over the Giants. The Tampa Bay defense showed its toughness, by allowing 10 points.

There’s no secret to how the Colts try to win on offense. RB Jonathan Taylor is coming off an impressive 185-yard, five-touchdowns performance. He leads the NFL in rushing TDs and rushing yards, and he’s averaging 102 rushing yards per game.

You may say, “Who cares? The Bucs stop the run.” Not so fast. The Bucs’ defense is not halting the ground game like it did during the team’s 6-1 start. Tampa Bay has allowed 90+ rushing yards in four of its past five games, which means Taylor is probably in for another huge game.

Brady and the Bucs have turned the football over in five of their last six games, while the Colts have 25 takeaways, which leads the NFL. That could be a recipe for a tough go of it for Tampa’s offense.

Also Read: PointsBet Announces Partnership with Curling Canada

Colts Vs. Buccaneers Betting Recommendation

Indy has won three straight and will play this game at home. The Colts’ defense disguises coverage very well, which is why it ranks near the top of the NFL in interceptions and fewest yards per pass attempt. Sure, Tom Brady has seen it all in his 22 seasons in the league, but the Colts are playing dynamite in the secondary and I don’t expect that to stop.

Just because I expect the Colts to win this game, doesn’t mean I think the total will go under. I think turnovers and scores off turnovers will be the story of this game, which should go OVER the 52.5 listed by BetMGM Sportsbook.

Take the points at home, and also bet the over if you feel ambitious. This game has the feel of a 33-23 score-fest.