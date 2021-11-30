Sunday Night Football heads to Arrowhead Stadium this week where the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos in primetime for a big divisional battle. The Chiefs have a one-game lead over Denver in the AFC West standings.

The AFC West has been up for grabs with the Raiders, Chargers, Broncos, and Chiefs all holding first place at different times this season. However, the Chargers were beaten down by the Broncos last weekend 28-13. Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s performance was particularly troubling as he threw two interceptions to rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr.

With that, the Chiefs are officially in the driver’s seat of the AFC West at 7-4 while the rest of the division sits at 6-5. DraftKings Sportsbook released week 13 odds and the Chiefs are 10-point favorites against the Broncos. Here are the rest of the betting odds for Sunday’s game.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Odds

Sportsbook (American/Decimal) DEN Spread KC Spread DEN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total FanDuel +10 (-115/ 1.87) -10 (-105 / 1.95) +360 / 4.60 -460 / 1.22 47.5 / 1.91 DraftKings +10 (-110 / 1.91) -10 (-110 / 1.91) +340 / 4.40 -450 / 1.22 47 / 1.91 ProLine+ +7.5 (+105 / 2.05) -7.5 (-125 / 1.80) +350 / 4.50 -455 / 1.22 48.5 / 1.76

Broncos Sizeable Underdogs In Kansas City

Initially, this line opened at 8.5 but sharps have moved the line to 10 points. The Broncos are on the road, and Arrowhead is not usually an inviting place for visitors. However, the Broncos are not a pass-first team by any means, the cold outdoors and the raucous crowd would drastically affect a passing team.

The Broncos are excellent at running the ball and their defense has looked phenomenal. Rookie RB Javonte Williams and veteran RB Melvin Gordon accrued 199 total yards and a touchdown. This is particularly relevant because QB Teddy Bridgewater totaled 129 passing yards last week with Drew Lock mixing in for 26 more yards. Denver had 155 yards passing last week with 62 of them going to running backs.

In short, the Broncos rely on quick dump-off passes and running the ball to accumulate points. It will be interesting to see how they fare against the Chiefs in a rivalry game.

Andy Reid Has Great Record Off A Bye

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 19-3 off a bye in his career. Included in that, the Chiefs are 7-1 coming off of a bye week since Reid became the coach. It is undeniable that the Chiefs are particularly well prepared when coming off of a bye week.

It is even more clear that sportsbooks do not want bettors teasing this spread down below the key number of 3. The 10-point spread is particularly wide even though the reality is, this is a rivalry game. The Broncos always play the Chiefs close, and the Chiefs are not covering spreads on a regular basis. In fact, the Chefs are 4-7 against the spread this season.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Sports Betting Pick

Broncos +10 -110 / 1.91 DraftKings



It has been a fruitful endeavor if you are tailing my betting picks here at Toronto Sports Media. I am 2-0 picking games and have another one for this weekend’s game between the Chiefs and Broncos. The Chiefs are unlikely to lose at home coming off of a bye. However, this spread should be 7 points — not 10. Getting the extra score here is an excellent opportunity.

I will bet the Broncos on the spread here. The spread is much more appealing than picking the Chiefs to lose with two weeks to prepare and get healthy.