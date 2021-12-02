2021 CFL Division Finals Odds And Betting Predictions

Only three games remain in the Canadian Football League season. Winnipeg has finally reached their long-awaited test in the West Final to enter the 108th Grey Cup. The East Final features a very competitive matchup between Ontario teams. Sports betting should ramp up for the games again as they’re on at the same time as the NFL.

According to the three-down league’s history, Toronto and Winnipeg are clear favorites to make it to the Grey Cup. Both the home teams have a combined 71-34 record at home in the playoffs. However, it’s worth noting that home teams in the West Final are 27-20 (since 1973).

Note that start times for this Sunday will be a half-hour earlier than the previous week. The doubleheader begins at 12:30 PM ET and will be on TSN in Canada. South of the border, ESPNEWS will show both contests.

Sportsbook Comparison For CFL Division Finals Odds

Odds listed as:

Spread / Total DraftKings BetMGM FanDuel PROLINE+ Hamilton at Toronto -1 / 44.5 -1 / 45.5 Pick / 45.5 -1.5 / 43.5 Saskatchewan at Winnipeg -8 / 45.5 -7.5 / 45.5 -7.5 / 45.5 -9.5 / 45.5

Sunday, 12:30 PM ET – Hamilton At Toronto (-1)

The East Final is essentially a tossup at sportsbooks with the home team being a small favorite. It’s a little surprise to see the lower margin considering Toronto is undefeated at home in actual competition. The Argonauts had many backups in for their 13-7 loss as they already wrapped up hosting this upcoming game.

Part of the reason is Hamilton’s improved performances down the stretch. The Ticats have won five of their last six games, both straight up and against the spread. They were favored in all of these games. The one loss was a road game in Toronto where they lost 31-12.

Toronto went 3-1 against Hamilton this season (although it’s worth noting two wins were by one point). They’ve already thwarted off Hamilton’s offensive resurgence late in the season, but can they do that again? The Argo defense ranks in the bottom half of the league in many categories, including points per game (22.7).

Sunday, 4:00 PM ET – Saskatchewan At Winnipeg (-7.5)

Winnipeg will have their first competitive matchup in a month after clinching home field in the West Final. While most playoff games would have a more conservative spread margin, this one’s higher for many reasons. The Bombers have been dominant throughout the shortened 2021 season. They also dominated Saskatchewan in both matchups this season.

It’s always difficult to beat a professional team many times in a row. The West Division is also extremely competitive, with home teams winning 27 out of the last 47 times in the divisional final. But Winnipeg is clearly stronger in all categories – even Saskatchewan’s strength on defense.

There’s only a few advantages the Roughriders have. That’s with their offense not turning the ball over much and getting a team that’s hasn’t played competitively in a while. It’s still going to be pretty tough to shut down a quarterback like Zach Collaros, who ended the regular season completing 70% of his passes and holding a 20 TD-to-6 INT ratio.

CFL Division Finals Odds And Recommendations

Hamilton +1 -115 (1.87), DraftKings

Saskatchewan-Winnipeg Under 45.5 -110 (1.91), FanDuel

Parlay: Hamilton +1 and Winnipeg ML +145 (2.45), DraftKings



Despite home teams dominating in the East Final during recent history (33-13 since 1973), we’re giving the edge to Hamilton. It’s important to factor in the +1 here. There have already been two games decided by one point in their matchups this season, so it’s wise to add that potential again.

Here’s the situation with the West Final. It’s going to be a freezing -6 degrees as the high (that’s 21 degrees in Farenheit) and there’s a high probability of snow. The whole league trends under on the total, and both of these teams have seen 19 of their 29 total games go under.

In addition to the single bets, we really like a parlay of Hamilton +1 with the Winnipeg moneyline. It’s hard to lay over a touchdown in a playoff game, so combining their moneyline with another bet from the East Final seems like a better opportunity.

Leans to consider for the playoff game are, honestly, taking the over in the East Final. Hamilton’s defense is strong, but it’s been leaky at times. Over is 8-3 in both of these team’s last 11 meetings. For the West Final, consider the first half line of +6 for Saskatchewan in case things start out slow in the snow.