Rams vs. Cardinals NFL Week 14 Betting Odds And Preview

Things did not go well for the Los Angeles Rams when they faced the Arizona Cardinals back in Week 4. They entered the game favored by 4 points but ended up losing by 17. Arizona has gone on to become one of the hottest teams in the NFL while the Rams have lost three of their last four.

Despite recent struggles, the Rams are only 2-point underdogs heading into Monday night’s rematch against the Cardinals in Glendale. Toronto Sports Media spotlights top NFL games each week, and we’ll be diving into the final matchup of the week with additional analysis and our betting picks for the game.

Los Angeles Rams (8-4 SU, 5-7 ATS)

The Rams got a much-needed ”get-right” game last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars after losing three in a row. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the ball well, nearly hitting 300 yards in the air with three touchdown passes.

They actually had a run game for the first time in weeks. Running back Sony Michel stepped up 121 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. The defense did its part, too, holding the Jaguars to less than 200 yards of total offense and just a single touchdown.

For the first time in weeks, the Rams looked like the contenders they appeared to be the last time they faced the Cardinals. But playing that well against one of the worst teams in football is easy. Playing that well against a team like Arizona is not.

Getting the run game on track early would be a great help against the Cardinals. The more they run, the more they control the clock, and the less time quarterback Kyler Murray has with the ball. The concept certainly worked for the Cardinals the first time these two teams played; Arizona ran for 216 yards in that game.

Michel’s 121-yard day against the Jaguars was the first 100+ yard day for a Rams running back this season. That does not mean Los Angeles has not been running the ball well. During their 7-1 start, the Rams had 100+ total rushing yards in five of those games.

During the three-game losing streak, they failed to run for 100+ yards in all three and also lost the turnover battle.

Arizona Cardinals (10-2 SU, 9-3 ATS)

For the Cardinals, it is all about continuing to do what they do well, but also to do it as well at home as they seem to do on the road. Arizona is undefeated on the road this season with each win coming by 10+ points. At home, they are 3-2; two of those wins were by a touchdown or less.

Arizona will probably try to do the same thing as the Rams. That means running the ball to keep the other team’s offense off the field and control the clock. Stafford, like many quarterbacks, tends to get better as the game goes on. So the less time he can have early on to get warmed up, the better.

However, that may not be as easy this week as it was back in Week 4. In that game, running back Chase Edmonds led the way on the ground with backup James Conner and Murray chipping in. But Edmonds is on the IR, and the team would probably prefer Murray not to run too much.

Conner has done well the last two weeks in the lead role, but he has yet to go for 100+ yards. It certainly will not be easy to do that against the Rams’ defense. But if Murray can hook up with receiver DeAndre Hopkins a few times early on, that might loosen up the Rams’ defense enough for Conner to do some damage.

As for the Cardinals’ defense, it can’t give Stafford as much time to throw as it did back in Week 4. The Cardinals failed to record a sack in that game and only had five QB hits. They will need to put pressure on Stafford to keep him from getting in sync with his receivers. If they can force an interception or two, even better.

Rams vs. Cardinals Sports Betting Prediction

Arizona has found a way to win this season without its best players. Now that they have a relatively healthy lineup, the Cardinals will be hard to compete with. LA may do so if the team can bring its “A” game and limit the mistakes. But with how they have played over the last month, don’t count on it.