Green Bay Packers Vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds And Analysis

It was supposed to be a matchup between two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, but that’s now in doubt.

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in what should have been a premier quarterback battle between Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers. With Jackson’s status in question due to a sprained ankle, though, the game’s entire outlook could change.

Toronto Sports Media spotlights top NFL games each week, and we’ll be diving into one of this week’s marquee matchups with the betting odds, analysis, and our picks for the game.

Packers Vs. Ravens Betting Odds

SPORTSBOOK POINT SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL DraftKings Packers -5 (-110 / 1.91)

Ravens +5 (-110 / 1.91) Packers -235 (1.43)

Ravens +190 (2.90) Over 43.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Under 43.5 (-110 / 1.91) BetMGM Packers -5.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Ravens +5.5 (-110 / 1.91) Packers -250 (1.40)

Ravens +200 (3.00) Over 43.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Under 43.5 (-110 / 1.91) Caesars Packers -5.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Ravens +5.5 (-110 / 1.91) Packers -240 (1.42)

Ravens +200 (3.00) Over 43.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Under 43.5 (-110 / 1.91) PROLINE+ Packers -6.5 (+105 / 2.05)

Ravens +6.5 (-125 / 1.80) Packers -238 (1.42)

Ravens +190 (2.90) Over 44.5 (+105 / 2.05)

Under 44.5 (-125 / 1.80)

Baltimore Ravens (8-5 SU, 6-7 ATS)

The Ravens’ offense is centered around Jackson. If he’s unable to play Sunday, it would be frightening territory for a Baltimore team hoping to stay in control of its season.

After winning eight of its first 11 games, Baltimore dropped its last two in heartbreaking fashion. The Pittsburgh Steelers edged the Ravens by just a point, 20-19 before the Cleveland Browns beat them by two points, 24-22, last week.

Readying to face a 10-win team while on a losing streak and with an uncertain quarterback situation is certainly not ideal, but there’s still reason for optimism if Jackson can’t play.

The Ravens totaled 389 offensive yards against Cleveland, and 170 of those yards came from the arm of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley, who used to play for Green Bay, also threw a touchdown. Though he doesn’t have near the upside of Jackson, it was a promising performance from the former UCLA signal-caller.

It still holds a winning record, and Jackson’s injury doesn’t appear to be a long-term ordeal, so Baltimore is not in dire straits. But the next stretch of games will be crucial for the AFC North-leading Ravens, starting with Sunday’s bout.

Green Bay Packers (10-3 SU, 11-2 ATS)

In a total flip from Baltimore’s situation, the past two weeks have been among the best for Green Bay this season.

The Packers won both games, defeating the seven-win Los Angeles Rams, 36-28, before besting the Chicago Bears, 45-30. It was an important stretch for Green Bay because it downed both a quality team and its noted rival in a three-week span, with its bye week coming in between.

Rodgers has faced his share of adversity this season, from battling COVID-19 to the controversy surrounding his vaccination status, but he’s been lights-out on the field. He threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams, and then came back to pass for 341 yards and four scores against the Bears.

The Packers also boast a two-headed rushing attack of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, the latter of which has carved out a role as a bruising, workhorse tailback. Combine that with Rodgers’ exploits and it’s doubly hard for defenses to stop Green Bay’s offense.

Coach Matt LaFleur has crafted a daunting attack in Green Bay, and it’s tough to see most teams outscoring it, especially those with quarterback questions like Baltimore.

Sports Betting Recommendation

Packers -5.5 -108 (1.93), FanDuel



The Packers would have been a favorite here anyway, but with Jackson’s injury, they get even more of a tip of the cap. It may not be a blowout, and there’s a chance that either Jackson plays or Huntley starts and performs well, but it appears unlikely that the Ravens will stave off a third straight loss on Sunday.