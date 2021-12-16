Buffalo Bills Vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds And Preview

The Buffalo Bills (7-6 SU, 6-6-1 ATS) have gone from being division leaders to hanging onto the final AFC Wild Card spot by a thread. As one of five 7-6 teams in the conference, there is no room for error anymore. That is if the Bills are to make the NFL playoffs. That means winning the games they should win like this Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers (5-8 SU, 5-8 ATS).

The oddsmakers have Buffalo as a double-digit favorite in the game. However, the Bills better not take Carolina lightly. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has not been lights out since his return. The potential for a great game is still in the former MVP, though.

Sportsbook Comparison For Bills Vs. Panthers Odds

SPORTSBOOK POINT SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL DraftKings Buffalo -11 (-110 / 1.91)

Carolina +11 (-110 / 1.91) Buffalo -525 (1.19)

Carolina +385 (4.85) Over 44.5 (-115 / 1.87)

Under 44.5 (-105 / 1.95) BetMGM Buffalo -10.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Carolina +10.5 (-110 / 1.91) Buffalo -500 (1.20)

Carolina +375 (4.75) Over 44.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Under 44.5 (-110 / 1.91) Caesars Buffalo -10.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Carolina +10.5 (-110 / 1.91) Buffalo -550 (1.18)

Carolina +400 (5.00) Over 44.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Under 44.5 (-110 / 1.91) PROLINE+ Buffalo -10.5 (-112 / 1.89)

Carolina +10.5 (-106 / 1.94) Buffalo -500 (1.20)

Carolina +375 (4.75) Over 45.5 (-106 / 1.94)

Under 45.5 (-112 / 1.89)

Carolina Panthers Need Cam Newton To Step Up

The return of Newton was supposed to breathe life into the Panthers’ offense. For a game, it did. Newton had a solid performance in his first start against the Washington Football Team. Since then, it has been all downhill.

Newton got benched late in the game against Miami after going 5 for 21 for 92 yards and two interceptions. He looked a little better the following week against the Atlanta Falcons (15 for 23 for 178 yards and one interception). Coach Matt Rhule still pulled him in the fourth quarter for P.J. Walker.

The issues are not all on Newton, but he is not helping as much as the team hoped he would. He has not had enough time working within the offense to get on the same page as the rest of the unit. Losing running back Christian McCaffrey for the season to another injury has certainly not helped matters.

Chubba Hubbard showed some promise when he filled in for McCaffrey earlier in the season, but the team does not appear ready to trust him yet. Last week, Newton got as many carries as Hubbard did (10).

The defense has struggled in recent weeks, but that could be because it is on the field too much. The opposing team has had the ball for close to 10 more minutes than Carolina in each of the last three games. That can be blamed on the offense failing to sustain drives or the defense failing to stop opposing offenses.

Either way, the defense is on the field too much. Even the best units tend to wear down when they’re always on the field.

Also Read: Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens betting odds and analysis

No Room For Error For The Buffalo Bills

It almost seems hard to believe that the Bills are just one game above .500. How does a team with one of the best defenses in the league and a top-10 offense not have more wins? The answer to that question is simple: Five of their six losses are by a touchdown or less.

The only game their opponent dominated them in was their Week 11 contest against the Colts. Indianapolis won with ease, 41-15. Four of their five other losses have all gone down to the wire. The fateful slip on 4th-and-goal ended the comeback against the Titans in Week 6. They had a shot late in that dreadful game against the Jaguars, but the offense fell flat.

Not scoring on the two red zone trips in the fourth quarter against New England proved fatal, and then there’s the overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

As disappointing as the loss against the Buccaneers was, the Bills — especially QB Josh Allen — deserve credit for getting the game to overtime. Tampa Bay had their number in the first half, but Allen became a man possessed in the second half. He got the job done in the run game and through the air. Along with the defense clamping down, the comeback became possible.

That is until it ended with one broken play in overtime that led to the go-ahead score for Tampa Bay.

Sports Betting Analysis

Under 44 -105 (1.95), Caesars

Under 45.5 -112 (1.89), PROLINE+



Neither team appears to be among the ones impacted by COVID this week, but injuries could factor in. Allen sprained his foot in the loss to Tampa Bay, but he practiced on Wednesday (limited participant). His health bears watching, but the fact that he practiced at all is promising.

If Allen can go and the Bills can play as they did in the second half against the Buccaneers, the Panthers do not stand a chance.