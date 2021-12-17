Alberta Expanding Sports Betting Online And At League Venues

Alberta is becoming the second province in Canada to add commercial sportsbooks to expand sports betting. The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) has opened up proposals to companies interested in operating within the province. The organization will limit the market to two operators in the beginning and is looking to implement sports betting at local sports venues and boost their online options.

The AGLC is currently accepting bids from sports gaming operators through Jan. 31, 2022. This would likely be companies such as DraftKings or theScore Bet. Two of the winning bids will help with building out retail and online sportsbook options in the province. Those interested can apply through the Alberta Purchasing Connection.

The two selected companies will likely work with local casinos and the Alberta Sports Coalition. The latter represents four professional teams in the province: the NHL’s Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, and the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks. This means sports betting is a probability at local stadiums and arenas in addition to partnerships with casinos.

“AGLC is proud to facilitate this next step that will involve the existing casino and racing entertainment centre industry while working with Alberta’s major professional sports teams,” the organization’s president and CEO, Kandice Machado, said in a press release. “Continuing this work is an important step in offering consumers convenience and choice in their gambling entertainment options.”

Current Status Of Alberta Sports Betting

Right now, residents in Alberta have two government-run options to choose from when it comes to online sports betting. AGLC’s PlayAlberta is an online platform that features popular sports and leagues with team props and in-play betting.

In November, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) began offering single-event wagering online through Sport Select. It’s a hybrid process that generates a code used at a retail location.

While the initial process is limited with two operators, Albertans have a lot to look forward to. The commercial sportsbooks coming in will add more sports leagues, market variety, and bonuses to their betting options. Further expansion is also on the table as noted in the AGLC’s press release.