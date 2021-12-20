theScore Bet has earned its GLI-33 certification in preparation for its launch in Ontario. Gaming Laboratories International, a gambling equipment testing lab, issues the GLI-33 certification. This technical standard ensures that gambling equipment is safe, operational, and legally compliant before it goes live in a new market.

“We’re pleased to be one of the first online gaming operators to secure GLI-33 certification in Ontario,” said John Levy, CEO of theScore. “We are eager to launch theScore Bet in our home market and showcase our unrivaled combination of media and gaming to fans across the province. This approval is a credit to our first-rate product and engineering team who have been hard at work to ready theScore Bet for launch in Ontario.”

Ontario’s private sports betting and igaming industry is expected to go live in early 2022. So, Ontario bettors will gain access to private-run sportsbook companies that have become popular in the United States. These include brands like DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM — assuming these operators secure the proper licensing.

theScore Bet’s step is a small step toward the competitive sports betting industry that Ontario is expected to pioneer.

Why Ontario’s Industry Changes Are Important

Traditionally, each province has allowed its own lottery corporation to run sports betting and igaming. Even before Bill C-218 allowed single-event sports wagers, the government-run lottery model limited bettors’ choices. Now that single-event sports wagers are legal, private-run companies can profitably operate.

However, Ontario will be the only province to change its sports betting industry to allow private operators. Successful American markets, like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, likely influenced Ontario’s decision to make this change.

Additionally, Ontario’s shift to a competitive sports betting and igaming industry could be the beginning of a larger transformation. Whether the rest of the provinces follow Ontario’s lead depends on Ontario’s ability to generate new revenue.