One of the most intriguing matchups of the NFL’s Week 16 is the pairing of the enigmatic Pittsburgh Steelers against the two-time defending conference champion Kansas City Chiefs. Toronto Sports Media will provide sports betting picks for the game, including prop bets, to consider.

Pittsburgh finds itself on the bubble for a playoff spot. If they don’t make the postseason, it would be the third time in four seasons that Mike Tomlin’s team missed out on the playoffs. That’s pretty unusual for the Steelers, typically an NFL powerhouse.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Dec. 26, at 4:25 PM ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. There’s plenty of questions surrounding the game due to rising COVID cases for the Chiefs, so keep an eye on the latest updates.

Sportsbook Comparison For Steelers Vs. Chiefs Odds

SPORTSBOOK POINT SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL DraftKings Steelers +7.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Chiefs +7.5 (-110 / 1.91) Steelers +270 / 3.70

Chiefs -350 / 1.29 Over 44 (-110 / 1.91)

Under 44 (-110 / 1.91) BetMGM Steelers +7.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Chiefs +7.5 (-110 / 1.91) Steelers +300 / 4.00

Chiefs -385 / 1.26 Over 44.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Under 44.5 (-110 / 1.91) Caesars Steelers +7.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Chiefs +7.5 (-110 / 1.91) Steelers +270 / 3.70

Chiefs -345 / 1.29 Over 44.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Under 44.5 (-110 / 1.91) PROLINE+ N/A N/A N/A

Sports Betting Pick For Steelers Vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs (10-4) are currently the 1 seed in the AFC with their sights set on a third straight trip to the Super Bowl. Back in October, it appeared that the NFL was catching up with KC. The team was 3-4 with a loss to division rival Los Angeles Chargers on their ledger. But after vanquishing those same Chargers last week, the Chiefs have won seven straight and taken control of the conference.

The Steelers (7-6-1) have losses to the Raiders, Vikings, and Bengals, as well as an embarrassing tie to the Lions. Each week they seem to find a new way to befuddle their coaches and fans with uninspired play. Normally a defense-first team, Pittsburgh is allowing more than 360 yards per game, ranking 27th.

Game Pick: The Steelers have allowed 35+ points in three of their last four games. The offense is bogged down by the over-the-hill quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He can still deliver the football to his receiving corps as long as they are running 5 or 10-yard routes. Give the points (-7.5 on Caesars Sportsbook) and take the Chiefs to win their eighth straight.

Top Prop Bets For Steelers Vs. Chiefs

Chiefs To Win By 13-18 (+425 at DraftKings)

Oddsmakers are doing all they can to get money down on the Steelers, who are +7.5 (+300) on BetMGM, but the Chiefs are likely to roll to a big win over the inconsistent Steelers.

Steelers First Team To Score (+475 via DraftKings)

All it takes is an early field goal by the Steelers to win this one.

T.J. Watt To record a full Sack & Travis Kelce To Score a Touchdown (+165 via DraftKings)