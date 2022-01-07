On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills and FanDuel announced a mobile sports betting partnership. This comes on the heels of the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) issuing a start date of Saturday, January 8, when online sports betting goes live in the Empire State.

FanDuel was one of the first four sportsbook apps approved by the NYSGC to go live this Saturday. They’ll join DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and BetRivers. FanDuel is one of the many sports gaming operators expected to launch in Ontario when the market opens up. That current time frame remains within the first quarter of 2022.

What’s Happening With The New FanDuel-Buffalo Bills Partnership?

No further details on years of the partnership or amount were in the announcement. The new deal will increase FanDuel marketing on official Bills media and throughout where they play, Highmark Stadium. Expect more ad spots featuring FanDuel on local TV and radio broadcasts. The sports operator will also be the official sponsor of the Bills by the Numbers podcast.

A top executive at Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE), owners of the Buffalo Bills, sees a great connection between the two brands with putting the focus on their fanbases and improving their experiences.

“The ways they reach people through engaging and entertaining content is innovative and aligns with how we think about connecting with our fans,” Dan Misko, PSE’s Senior Vice President of Business Development, said in the press release. “We’re very excited for all this partnership will offer our valued fans throughout the state of New York as part of their gameday experience and look forward to working with FanDuel for many years to come.”

Buffalo Bills Finish NFL Regular Season Against NY Jets

Local Jets fans in New York will be able to place bets on their team when they take on Buffalo late Sunday afternoon at 4:25 PM ET. The Bills are a significant 16-point favorite at most sportsbooks. FanDuel has them at a higher margin of -16.5 (-108 (1.93)) while DraftKings is currently set at -15.5 (-110 (1.91)).

The Jets have been better on offense over the last three weeks, covering both of their double-digit underdog spreads. However, Buffalo’s offense has seemed to gain consistency with 27 or more points over the last four games. They’ve scored 120 total points in that stretch.