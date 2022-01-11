How To Bet On The Buffalo Bills In The NFL Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are the AFC East champions, good enough to set them up as the 3rd seed on the AFC side of the NFL playoffs. They struggled to beat the Jets last week. The Civil War between two New York teams facing off was also the first week of sports betting in the big city.

This weekend, the New England Patriots and their rookie quarterback will travel to Buffalo for a playoff game. Unfortunately, the Bills were the only New York team that made the playoffs this weekend.

Regardless, the Buffalo Bills are a cool 28 miles from Canada and were once considered at the top of the league for Super Bowl favorites. Their loss to the Patriots on December 6 made most fans pessimistic about their ability to compete against top teams.

However, they have rattled off four straight wins and narrowly lost to the Buccaneers in overtime. This week, the Bills will face off against the Patriots for the third time. The Bills fared much better the second time and are 4-point favorites this Saturday for the third and final installment of this season’s trilogy.

Wild Card Weekend: Patriots vs. Bills Odds

Saturday, Jan. 15 – 8:15 PM ET

Stream: TSN Direct (CA), Paramount+ (US)

TV: TSN1 (CA), CBS (US)

Sportsbook Moneyline Spread Total DraftKings NE: +170 / 2.7

BUF: -200 / 1.5 NE: +4 (-110/ 1.91)

BUF: -4 (-110/1.91) Over: 43 (-105/1.95)

Under: 43 (-115/1.87) BetMGM NE: +165 / 2.65

BUF: -200 / 1.5 NE: +4.5 (-110/ 1.91)

BUF: -4.5 (-110/1.91) Over: 43.5 (-110/1.91)

Under: 43.5 (-110/1.91) Caesars NE: +170 / 2.7

BUF: -200 / 1.5 NE: +4 (-110/ 1.91)

BUF: -4 (-110/1.91) Over: 43 (-110/1.91)

Under: 43 (-110/1.91) FanDuel NE: +180 / 2.8

BUF: -210 / 1.48 NE: +4.5 (-110/ 1.91)

BUF: -4.5 (-110/1.91) Over: 43 (-105/1.95)

Under: 43 (-115/1.87)

Betting On The Buffalo Bills

Point Spread vs. Patriots

PROLINE+ offers Bills -5.5 (+120 / 2.20)

As you can see above, the Bills are slight favorites against New England. Having a rookie quarterback is a big reason for this as the difference between Josh Allen and Mac Jones is drastic. Sportsbooks are deliberately setting this line above a field goal. Oddsmakers are unlikely to get that far down on this spread.

As of Tuesday, DraftKings Sportsbook has the best odds for Buffalo with the line being set at -3.5 (-110 / 1.91). For the United States, DraftKings is currently offering a $50 free bet when you deposit $5+ and a 20% deposit match up to $1,000.

Total vs. Patriots

PROLINE+ offers the total at 42.5

Over at -112 (1.89), Under at -106 (1.94)

We’re not expecting the line to go down under a field goal for Buffalo. So anytime a good price is available, it’s worth taking. It may also worth be teasing slightly down with a little extra juice just in case it does end at a field goal difference.

One bet that may be better waiting for is the total. The public is naturally going to trend toward the under as this will be a night game in a frigid location. The temperature will be in the single digits all day, and a negative wind chill is more than likely.

Outside of the cold, there is not a major weather element involved. Even the winds will be moderate to low throughout the game. Both Buffalo and New England have trended in a better direction offensively. The Bills specifically have scored 27 or more points in each of their last five games.

NFL Playoffs Futures

Buffalo has a tall task ahead of themselves in the AFC playoff bracket. Get past New England, and they will more than likely face Kansas City in the divisional round. It’s been a great run for Ben Rothelisberger and Pittsburgh. They’ll be fairly overmatched against a Chiefs squad playing well in the second half of the season.

The Bills are offered at decent odds to win the Super Bowl (+750 at most sportsbooks, including PROLINE+), but it’s a difficult recommendation to make. Tennessee is around +800 – they’ll have a week off and are expected to get Derrick Henry back. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are about the same price on the other side of the playoff bracket.