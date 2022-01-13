fuboTV has gained the exclusive rights to show the English Premier League in Canada for the next three seasons. The deal will start this year with the 2022-23 season. Live content from England’s top soccer league will stream on both fuboTV and the Fubo Sports Network.

Canadian Soccer Fans Can Stream Live English Soccer in 2022

Canadian viewers will be able to stream what is considered the best soccer league in the world with fuboTV. The Premier League’s chief media officer, Paul Molnar, said the league was happy to partner with the leading streaming and TV provider.

In the press release, he continued, “We know there are many passionate Premier League fans in Canada and we are very pleased that fuboTV views the Premier League as such an important part of its programming mix in this market. We look forward to working together to bring the excitement of the Premier League to both new and existing fans.”

The Premier League has a number of popular soccer clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United. It’s the most-watched soccer league in the world.

fuboTV Dominates Canadian Sports TV Streams

This latest news is a coup for fuboTV, which only recently got exclusive distribution rights for Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia matches in Canada. fuboTV even holds exclusive Canadian streaming rights for Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas) in Liga MX home matches.

The company has a presence in the US, Spain, and France. It promotes itself as the only live TV streaming platform that includes every Nielsen-rated sports station. This English soccer deal makes it a top contender for the leading streaming service for soccer fans across Canada.

More and more it looks like the future of sports is switching to viewing on streaming platforms. Streaming is convenient, and often times a lot cheaper than traditional cable TV subscriptions. This makes it attractive to fans who want flexibility.

Subscribers to fuboTV have the opportunity to watch on a number of devices. Apple TV, Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TVs, and more are all included viewing devices on the streaming service.

fuboTV In Canada

fuboTV is leading the pack as far as international soccer. Alongside streaming, it’s been proactive in looking for new opportunities to expand. It launched a new sportsbook at the end of 2021 in the US.

With legal online sports betting coming to Canada soon, fuboTV could give other sportsbooks a run for their money. Fubo Sportsbook is likely to make its way to Canada once the legal framework is in place.