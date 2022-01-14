Patriots Vs. Bills Player Props, Anytime TD Scorers, And Betting Odds

In the third installation of what has turned into a serious rivalry in the AFC, the Patriots and Bills will face off once again in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. After an entertaining 1-1 split during the regular season, the rubber match will provide more clarity on who holds the upper hand. The Patriots vs. Bills odds show that sportsbooks are preparing for a Bills victory this weekend. We shall see if that is the case as subzero temperatures are expected in Buffalo on Saturday night.

As the Bills hope to keep their season alive, we look back at their preseason expectations. The Bills were supposed to be a “Super Bowl or bust” type of team. They seem to be rounding into form as they push into the playoffs. They had to work hard to grab the third seed in the AFC and win the AFC East division. With that, we check out anytime TD scorer bets and player props for the Patriots and Bills this weekend.

Patriots vs. Bills Odds

Sportsbook Moneyline Spread Total DraftKings NE: +180/2.8

BUF: -210/1.48 NE: +4.5 (-105/1.95)

BUF: -4.5 (-115/1.87) O/U 44 (-110/1.91) BetMGM NE: +165/2.65

BUF: -200/1.5 NE: +4.5 (-110/1.91)

BUF: -4.5 (-110/1.91) O/U 43.5 (-110/1.91) Caesars NE: +190/2.9

BUF: -230/1.43 NE: +4.5 (-110/1.91)

BUF: -4.5 (-110/1.91) O/U 44 (-110/1.91)

Touchdown Props

Bills QB Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-110/1.91 at DraftKings)

Josh Allen threw three touchdowns the last time these two teams played. He seemed to have the “refuse to lose” look in his eyes in that game. Expect the same this weekend. Just two touchdowns at almost even money is excellent value.

Bills WR Gabriel Davis Anytime TD Scorer (+275/3.75 at BetMGM)

Davis did not play in the second game between these two teams. In the first game, Davis scored the only touchdown for the Bills. At these odds, Davis is a fine bet. Especially with his increased role for the Bills.

Player Prop

Patriots QB Mac Jones Under 18.5 Completions (-115/1.95 at DraftKings)

The game will be freezing cold. Forecasters are expecting temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chill below zero. The last time these two teams faced off in freezing cold temperatures, Mac Jones only threw the ball three times. That was an aberration to be sure. However, asking for 18.5 completions sure looks like a lot.

This goes on the piggyback of the freezing cold that both teams will be exposed to. Henry has been under this number four times in the last six games he has played. Expect a lot of unders to cash for these player props.

Gabriel Davis Over 25.5 Receiving Yards (-115/1.87 at PointsBet)

Another solid passing option for the high-volume Bills offense. In a must-win game for the future of the Bills’ franchise, the Bills will almost always turn to Allen to carry them to victory. Allen has turned to Gabriel Davis plenty over the past six weeks where he has carved out quite a role. 25.5 is a very reasonable number for Davis who will look to feast on man coverage.