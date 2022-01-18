Just 90 miles away from the city of Toronto, residents across the New York border are enjoying the launch of 5 online sports betting apps. On January 8, multiple sportsbooks launched within the state, offering various welcome promotions and bonuses for new bettors. Types of bonuses include free bets, risk-free bets, and deposit matches, which are similar offerings we expect when Ontario opens its market up to the same commercial operators.

New York Sports Betting Promos For January 2022

📱 Sportsbook 🎁 Free Bet? 💸 Risk-Free Bet? 🏧 Deposit Match? ⌨ Promo Code DraftKings Yes - $50 (with deposit) No Yes - 20% up to $1,000 Caesars Yes - $300 (no deposit) No Yes - 100% up to $3,000

(given as one-time bet) SHARPNEW FanDuel No Yes - $1,000 No BetMGM No Yes - $1,000 No SHARP BetRivers No No Yes - 100% up to $250 SHARP250

We’ll take a closer look at all the sports betting offers that are available, including a few additions and alternatives to consider. Take a look at some of our Super Bowl odds or NHL daily player props to aid in taking advantage of these promos. All welcome bonuses require opting in. Make sure to read all terms and conditions prior to depositing or placing wagers.

Something to keep in mind when the Ontario market launches online sports betting: Terminology around “risk-free bets” is not acceptable under the province’s laws. These promotions will likely be within a different context or eliminated altogether.

DraftKings New York

Welcome Promo: $50 Free Bet and $20% Deposit Match up to $1,000

DraftKings Sportsbook features the best overall app and sports betting experience

Alternative promotion: Bet $5, Win $280 in Free Bets for the NFL playoffs

There are two promotions to consider at DraftKings. One is to receive a $50 free bet with at least a $5 deposit, and a 20% deposit match of up to $1,000. This deposit match has a 25x playthrough requirement, meaning $25 must be spent to earn $1 from the deposit match.

For a lower-risk alternative, bettors can simply place a $5 bet to receive $280 in free bets. New bettors place at least a $5 bet on a moneyline for any NFL team they like in the playoffs. If that team wins, the bettor receives seven different $40 free bets to use.

Caesars New York

Welcome Promo: $300 Free Bet with no deposit, up to a $3,000 Deposit Match Bet, and an NBA Jersey (up to $150)

Caesars Sportsbook often has tremendous promotions and odds boosts for current bettors that change frequently

Best value of any other New York welcome bonus with free bet and multiple bonus offerings

The only promotion that requires no deposit and bettors can receive a free bet is through Caesars. This is a $300 free bet available for any wager. Additional promotions for new users include depositing up to $3,000 to receive a free bet of equal value and an authentic NBA jersey.

To receive the jersey, bettors must place at least $100 in NBA-specific bets by the end of January. They receive a gift card of $150 in value that goes toward a jersey at the league’s official online shop.

FanDuel New York

Welcome Promo: $1,000 risk-free bet

FanDuel Sportsbook is great for daily fantasy players as winnings from both platforms are shareable

Risk-free bet returns as bonus money instead of limited free bets

New FanDuel bettors can go up to $1,000 for their risk-free bet opportunity. For an alternative option, new bettors can place a $5 bet on an enhanced NFL moneyline throughout the playoffs (except the Super Bowl). Odds boost up to +3000, so if that team they select wins, the bettor receives $150 in winnings.

BetMGM New York

Welcome Bonus: $1,000 risk-free bet

One of the best loyalty programs in the industry that features MGM properties

Risk-free bet returns as five separate free bets of equal value (if first bet is at least $50)

At BetMGM, new users have a risk-free bet option. Bettors placing a $49 bet or lower receive a single-use bet if it loses. Anything higher than that receive five free bets of equal value. For example, a $300 bet that loses would separate into five $60 free bets.

BetRivers New York

Welcome Bonus: 100% deposit match of up to $250

Reliable current promotions include consistent profit boost offerings for top sports leagues

The welcome bonus is a 100% match and has a more approachable clearance level

BetRivers has a strong $250 deposit match welcome bonus that is accessible to many bettors. Unlike the DraftKings deposit match, this is a 1-for-1 match that goes toward site credit. It also has a one-time playthrough requirement. This means bettors just bet with the money once through, and if it wins, it’s available to withdraw.