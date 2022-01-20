Super Bowl LVI Odds Update And Betting Picks For NFL Divisional Round

Only eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs heading into the Divisional Round. Interestingly enough, there are a handful of teams ahead of the AFC’s top seed, Tennessee, in terms of odds to win Super Bowl LVI. Is there some value to consider on the Titans, who get back star running back Derrick Henry?

Green Bay sits as the favorite to win it all across most sportsbooks, but they take on a San Francisco team they’ve struggled to put away in the postseason. Kansas City is the second-highest favorite, but can they overcome reoccurring issues throughout the season? Are the Buffalo Bills worth considering after their incredible blowout against New England?

Super Bowl LVI Odds – Sports Betting Comparison

Team

(American /

Decimal) DraftKings BetMGM FanDuel PROLINE+ Mise-o-jeu+

PlayNow Packers +350

4.50 +375

4.75 +370

4.70 +350

4.50 +350

4.50 Chiefs +380

4.80 +400

5.00 +400

5.00 +400

5.00 +400

5.00 Bills +500

6.00 +550

6.50 +500

6.00 +400

5.00 +500

6.00 Bucs +550

6.50 +550

6.50 +550

6.50 +550

6.50 +550

6.50 Rams +750

8.50 +800

9.00 +700

8.00 +700

8.00 +750

8.50 Titans +850

9.50 +850

9.50 +850

9.50 +800

9.00 +800

9.00 49ers +1000

11.00 +1000

11.00 +1000

11.00 +1100

12.00 +1000

11.00 Bengals +1500

16.00 +1200

13.00 +1500

16.00 +1100

12.00 +1300

14.00

Is It Worth Taking The Green Bay Packers?

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on a mission this season. The 38-year-old is a massive favorite to win the MVP this season, and deservedly so with his spectacular performances. There are a lot of talented quarterbacks remaining, but it’s hard to not rank Rodgers at the top.

However, the path to the title is not an easy one. Green Bay (+375, Caesars) hosts throughout the NFC bracket, but they will face San Francisco to open things up and, if they win, likely Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. The 49ers have had the Packers’ number when they play in the postseason against Rodgers, taking him and the team down three consecutive times.

There’s a good chance that Rodgers is able to end his struggles against the Niners, and it’s not like Tampa Bay has looked incredible this season. But it’s hard to recommend taking the Packers to win the Super Bowl as the odds-on favorite.

Which Team Has The Most Value?

It seems too obvious to pick the Tennessee Titans (+900, BetRivers) in this spot, but that’s exactly what we have. They are listed between +850 or +900 at most sportsbooks, and they’re the top team in the AFC! The Titans are coming off of a much-needed bye week to get Derrick Henry back into the picture.

Derrick Henry is counting the days until he's back in uniform. "I am ready to go out there and play." 📰 » https://t.co/9LnI4PJ2fP — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 19, 2022

Unlike Green Bay, the Titans get the Cincinnati Bengals to start things off. Not to discount Cincinnati, but things were pretty dire for their playoff chances less than a month ago. They snuck by an average Denver team and plowed through a Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore squad.

It was an impressive third straight win for Cincy against Kansas City. But they won by 3 points and needed rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to have an insane day on the field to prevail.

Tennessee is capable of defeating them, and they get either Kansas City or Buffalo after that at home should they win. The way the Chiefs played in the second half of the season, on top of postseason experience, makes them the odds-on favorite in the AFC. But both of these teams have had significant issues during the season.

Super Bowl LVI Betting Pick: Los Angeles Rams

From a pure value play, we can see the Titans pull through with a nice payout for bettors. However, our favorite team on the NFL futures board is the Los Angeles Rams (+800, BetMGM). The NFC West champions have a complete team that’s built for the postseason.

It wasn’t the most impressive run, but they did rattle off five straight wins before losing a tough contest to San Francisco in the regular-season finale. They bounced back strong against an Arizona team in the Wild Card round. They made it an uncompetitive blowout early.

The NFC bracket is tough with four teams that all could have a chance to win the Super Bowl this year. But we like the Rams as one of the more battle-tested teams from a tough division. They’re capable of beating the Packers in Lambeau Field, and they would technically get a home game in the Super Bowl if they made it that far.