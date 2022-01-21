In the wake of a successful debut of online sports betting in New York, industry experts in the U.S. and Canada are urging Ontario to launch regulated mobile sports betting as planned in the first quarter of 2022.

In a press release issued Wednesday, BetMGM expressed their commitment to operating their sportsbook app in Ontario, where lawmakers have approved online sports betting, but the public awaits regulation and final licensing approval. BetMGM and many of its rivals have already submitted applications for licensing in Ontario. Now, all we wait on is an announcement of a launch date.

The last time we heard from Ontario officials, they predicted an early 2022 launch of mobile sports betting apps in the province that borders five American states. This includes New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, all of which have launched online sports betting. BetMGM entered the New York market on Monday, Jan. 17, the 19th jurisdiction for the sportsbook.

According to CEO Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM “expects to reach approximately 40% of the US adult population” (who are eligible to bet legally on sports in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico). This is in addition to launching operations in Canada and Puerto Rico this year.

In addition to a focus on Ontario, BetMGM anticipates launching online sportsbooks in Illinois and Louisiana. That’s expected in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the Ontario market does not have a specific timeframe.

Also read: NFL Super Bowl LVI Odds Update and Analysis Heading Into Divisional Round

BetMGM Will Bring Attractive Betting Offers To Canada

For their New York launch, BetMGM offered new customers a risk-free bet of $1,000. While we can’t know what the bonus offers or promos will be for Ontario sports bettors once the BetMGM app is available in Canada, it’s sure to entice new users in a virgin market.

According to the New York State Gaming Commission, 1.2 million sportsbook accounts were created with 18 million transactions. This all took place over the first 10 days of online sports betting in New York. The upcoming Super Bowl will likely shatter records in the U.S. for total handle and bets placed.

Without a regulated market of sports betting in Ontario, offshore sportsbooks are still gobbling up much activity. As a result, bettors face a less safe experience, and the potential for unpaid winnings and betting disputes. Payments are often much slower from unregulated offshore oddsmakers. Offerings from those sportsbooks are sparse as well.