Bills vs. Chiefs Odds, Player Props, Anytime TD Scorer Bets

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium – might as well be the Super Bowl! This weekend’s battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL should be very entertaining and one that could easily decide who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl. BetMGM has the Chiefs near pick ’em favorite (-1.5, -110 / 1.91) this weekend.

This line opened under a field goal at KC -2.5 after the conclusion of the games on Sunday. Money has been coming in on the Buffalo Bills who looked dominant last week. The goal for each of these teams coming into the year was simple, win the Super Bowl.

Is Josh Allen prepared to lead the Bills on a Super Bowl run? Below I break down the game and best player prop bets for your sports betting consideration.

Bills vs. Chiefs Odds – Sportsbook Comparison

Sportsbook Spread Moneyline Total DraftKings BUF: +2 (-110 / 1.91)

KC: -2 (-110 / 1.91) BUF: +105 / 2.05

KC: -125 / 1.8 Over: 53.5 (-115 / 1.87)

Under: 53.5 (-105 / 1.95) Caesars BUF: +1.5 (-110 / 1.91)

KC: -1.5 (-110 / 1.91) BUF: +110 / 2.1

KC: -135 / 1.74 Over: 53.5 (-110 / 1.91)

Under: 53.5 (-110 / 1.91) BetMGM BUF: +1.5 (-110 / 1.91)

KC: -1.5 (-110 / 1.91) BUF: +105 / 2.05

KC: -125 / 1.8 Over: 54 (-110 / 1.91)

Under: 54 (-110 / 1.91) FanDuel BUF: +1.5 (-106 / 1.94)

KC: -1.5 (-114 / 1.88) BUF: +108 / 2.08

KC: -126 / 1.8 Over: 53.5 (-115 / 1.87)

Under: 53.5 (-105 / 1.95)

Bills vs. Chiefs Player Props

Last week, I was correct in 4 out of 5 player prop bets for a +4.15 unit profit. Let’s keep it rolling for Bills vs. Chiefs player props!



-115 /1.87, Patrick Mahomes – Over 24.5 Rushing Yards-115 /1.87, PlayNow

Quarterbacks love running the ball when the games matter. The Chiefs have been in the Super Bowl two straight years. Frankly, the Chiefs should be favored by more in this game. Mahomes should be on a mission this weekend.



Over 5.5 Receptions (-125 / 1.80, PlayNow)

Over 68.5 Receiving Yards (-114 / 1.88, FanDuel

I believe this is a miscalculation on the line. Tyreek Hill should be over this number as the Chiefs look to make a statement at home.

Josh Allen – Under 52.5 Rushing Yards

-114 / 1.88, FanDuel

Allen runs a lot but his rushing projections usually hang in the 30s and 40s. Sportsbooks are likely tired of losing on Josh Allen rushing props. This is an overcorrection as far as I can tell.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bets

This piggybacks on his rushing prop that you see above. Mahomes runs the ball a lot in big playoff games. This one might as well be the Super Bowl for the NFL. Expect Mahomes to look to run around the goal line. BetRivers has by far the best line on the market for this TD scorer prop.

A disrespected wide receiver in the Bills offense, Gabriel Davis has quietly delivered for them of late. Davis has 5 touchdowns in the 6 games for the Bills. (+200 / 3.00, PlayNow)

Byron Pringle

+300 / 4.00, BetRivers

Another rock-solid receiver for Mahomes has finally gained his trust. Byron Pringle had 7 targets last week with 5 catches and two touchdowns. Pringle is trending in the right direction for the Chiefs.