Sports Betting in Canada January 2022

Best Canada Sportsbooks 2022

Sports Betting By Location

Canada Sports Betting Teams

theScore Inches Closer To Ontario Sports Betting Launch

Published: Jan 26, 2022
Updated: Jan 26, 2022

theScore has become the first prospective Ontario sportsbook to achieve its responsible gaming accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. This milestone marks theScore as a responsible gaming operator in Canada. It’ll be a key benefit that private sportsbook operators offer when the Ontario sports betting launch finally happens. 

“Receiving RG Check Accreditation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to responsible gaming,” said Josh Sidsworth, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, theScore Bet. “We elected to undergo RG Check Accreditation to ensure that we are positioned to deliver the best and safest possible experience for our players.

“It was important to us that we completed this accreditation ahead of theScore Bet’s launch in our home market of Ontario. We’re also pleased to deepen our relationship with the Responsible Gambling Council as we further establish our responsible gaming thought leadership position in Canada.”

Industry certifications ensure that sportsbook operators offer the best versions of their products upon launch. This follows theScore’s previous announcement that it had received its Gaming Labs International certification for its Ontario launch. So, theScore is clearly taking the impending Ontario sports betting launch seriously.

theScore Canada Sports Betting Launch

Ontario has had legal sports betting for decades. However, it only recently legalized single-event sports wagers, which are the most popular types of bets. Ontario’s lottery-run single-event sportsbook, PROLINE+, is currently the only legal sportsbook for Ontarians. 

But Ontario will likely allow private sportsbook operators into the province in the first half of 2022. This will more closely match the industry model seen in competitive sports betting states like Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Ontario hopes that this will create more diverse and competitive sports betting options for customers. But the province also hopes it’ll generate more tax revenue for Ontario, too.  

In the meantime, Ontario bettors can wager legally at PROLINE+. theScore and other private sportsbook operators remain weeks or months away from launch. So, Ontarians still have one legal sports betting option for a little while longer.  

About the Author

Christopher Gerlacher

Christopher Gerlacher is a senior author and contributor for many different sports betting websites, sharing his expertise on the subject for readers across the continent. He's a devout Broncos fan, for better or for worse, living in the foothills of Arvada, Colorado.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Copyright © 2022 Toronto Sports Media. All rights reserved. About Us / Contact | NHL Player Props | Privacy Policy
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x