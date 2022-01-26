theScore has become the first prospective Ontario sportsbook to achieve its responsible gaming accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. This milestone marks theScore as a responsible gaming operator in Canada. It’ll be a key benefit that private sportsbook operators offer when the Ontario sports betting launch finally happens.

“Receiving RG Check Accreditation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to responsible gaming,” said Josh Sidsworth, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, theScore Bet. “We elected to undergo RG Check Accreditation to ensure that we are positioned to deliver the best and safest possible experience for our players.

“It was important to us that we completed this accreditation ahead of theScore Bet’s launch in our home market of Ontario. We’re also pleased to deepen our relationship with the Responsible Gambling Council as we further establish our responsible gaming thought leadership position in Canada.”

Industry certifications ensure that sportsbook operators offer the best versions of their products upon launch. This follows theScore’s previous announcement that it had received its Gaming Labs International certification for its Ontario launch. So, theScore is clearly taking the impending Ontario sports betting launch seriously.

Ontario has had legal sports betting for decades. However, it only recently legalized single-event sports wagers, which are the most popular types of bets. Ontario’s lottery-run single-event sportsbook, PROLINE+, is currently the only legal sportsbook for Ontarians.

But Ontario will likely allow private sportsbook operators into the province in the first half of 2022. This will more closely match the industry model seen in competitive sports betting states like Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Ontario hopes that this will create more diverse and competitive sports betting options for customers. But the province also hopes it’ll generate more tax revenue for Ontario, too.

In the meantime, Ontario bettors can wager legally at PROLINE+. theScore and other private sportsbook operators remain weeks or months away from launch. So, Ontarians still have one legal sports betting option for a little while longer.