Online Ontario Sports Betting and iGaming Market Will Launch in April

iGaming Ontario (iGO) is gearing up to bring a new online gaming market to the province. According to an announcement released today, additional online sports betting and casino options will launch beginning Monday, April 4. Private operators that have registered with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and have an operating contract with iGO will be eligible to launch their gaming platforms at that time.

The establishment of a new, well-regulated iGaming market in Ontario will protect consumers and also provide more choices for consumers. It will be the first iGaming market with regulation by a government agency in Canada. Bettors can expect to see operators such as DraftKings, PointsBet, and theScore Bet releasing new offerings in the province soon.

Canada’s Largest Market Will Welcome Online Sports Betting

iGaming Ontario is a subsidiary of the AGCO. They will work together with that agency, as well as industry organizations such as the Canadian Gaming Association. The result expects to be a safe market for iGaming that allows licensed online operators to offer casino games and other contests for players in Ontario, the most populous province in Canada.

“Consumers can be assured that companies who successfully enter the new Ontario market will have met rigorous standards of game and operator integrity, fairness, player protections, and social responsibility, allowing all players to play with confidence,” said iGaming Ontario’s executive director Martha Otton.

“Prevention of underage access, ensuring compliance with applicable laws including anti-money laundering rules and regulations, and measures to enable more responsible gambling are just a few of the assurances consumers can expect in the new market as of April 4.”

Online gaming in Canada has previously been offered primarily by government-owned and operated entities. As of right now, PROLINE+ is the only legal online sportsbook option available in Ontario. The April launch will welcome private companies with experience and offerings that the government-backed operators have been unable to provide.

Single-game sports wagering was legal in Canada for much of 2021. The law states that provinces are responsible for operational licensing and regulation. Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton all host major professional sports teams. Also given the large population, we anticipate many leading sportsbooks clamoring for licenses.

Which Online Sports Gaming Operators Will Launch In Ontario?

There’s little in the form of official launch announcements. However, many operators have already entered the market or are establishing their footing.

Both DraftKings and FanDuel have a presence within Canada with their daily fantasy sports platform. PointsBet has been hiring people in the Toronto area and recently began a promotion campaign with the Trailer Park Boys. theScore just recently received responsible gaming accreditation.

“We commend the Ontario government for their tireless efforts throughout this process and are thrilled to now have a confirmed launch date,” said John Levy, CEO, theScore. “The AGCO and iGaming Ontario have been thoughtful and collaborative in their approach to creating and managing this new industry, and the result is a soon-to-be-launched framework that will bring widespread benefits to Ontarians and establish Ontario as one of the biggest and most important regulated gaming markets in North America.”

“We will be ready to launch theScore Bet in Ontario on April 4 and could not be more excited to finally offer our best-in-class mobile sports betting and iGaming experience to customers in our home province.”

Ontarians can expect most of the major operators to eventually come to their neck of the woods. A similar-sized market in New York recently saw an online sports betting launch that has seen plenty of activity – over $1 billion in total betting handle within the first month. Toronto Sports Media will be keeping track of all the latest updates on everything online gaming in Ontario.