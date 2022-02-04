theScore Clears Another Hurdle For Ontario Sports Betting Launch

theScore has secured its registration as an internet gaming operator with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). It’s the latest in a string of regulatory checkboxes that theScore has ticked leading up to the much-anticipated Ontario sports betting launch.

theScore was among the first prospective Ontario private operators to earn its Gaming Labs International certification for the launch of its app, theScore Bet. It has also secured its Responsible Gaming accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the first operators to receive an internet gaming operator certificate of registration from the AGCO as we prepare for Ontario’s new regulated market,” John Levy, CEO of theScore, said in a press release. “We’ve been and will continue to be at the forefront as regulated internet gaming is introduced in Ontario and are beyond excited to be able to bring theScore Bet to our home market on April 4. Finally, the countdown to launch has begun.”

Ontario’s private sports betting market goes live on April 4, 2022. On that day, private-run licensed sportsbooks will join the lottery-run sportsbook, PROLINE+, in Ontario’s sports betting industry. On that day, Ontario will look more like Michigan and New Jersey than New Hampshire or Oregon.

Marketing Challenges For theScore Bet, Ontario Sports Betting

Operators like theScore will face a unique marketing challenge when they finally get to go live in Ontario. As regulation sits right now, sportsbooks can’t advertise bonuses to potential customers until after customers have already signed up. So instead of the aggressive bonus advertisements that characterize land grabs in American markets, brands must connect with bettors. Brands won’t be able to buy customers as they have in the United States markets.

theScore has begun its marketing campaign in Ontario by buying a billboard in Toronto. The billboard features the date of private Ontario sportsbook launches. Each sportsbook operator will compete to be top-of-mind to Canadian bettors. It’ll change the way sportsbooks like theScore compete when they finally go live.