Best Super Bowl LVI Prop Bets For Ontario Bettors

Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday night, and PROLINE+ will be the exclusive option for online sports bettors in Ontario. That should be different a year from now when the province’s commercial sports betting market opens up later this year. We expect the upcoming championship will be the most bet on. That’s due to this being the first Super Bowl for legal single-event wagering in Canada.

Sportsbooks across the United States and Canada will have numerous markets available for the contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. While it’s fun to pick a side to win or bet on the total points scored, there are a number of different options to consider. This can be pass attempts or completions from the quarterback, who scores a touchdown, how many yards a receiver will get, and much more.

OLG has recently put in player props for NFL games. This means Ontarians can now bet on team and player props before kickoff, along with some of the unique betting markets exclusive to the Super Bowl. We’ll spotlight some of our favorite options to choose from on PROLINE+ (and other sportsbooks for those in the United States).

Over 3.5 total field goals (+115 / 2.15)

Cincinnati has seen a lot of field goals from their own stud kicker, Evan McPherson. He’s had four successful attempts in each of the three playoff games. Six additional field goals were kicked by the opposition. Considering this Super Bowl features two defenses playing at a high level, it wouldn’t surprise us at all to see many field goals again.

Alternate: Over 3.5 field goals (+105 / 2.05, DraftKings)

Joe Burrow – Over 36.5 passing attempts (+100 / 2.00)

The training wheels are off of quarterback Joe Burrow. There is a consistent upgrade in passing volume over the last five games. Specifically, four of the last five games saw 37 or more attempts. This is a rather high number, but we like it over the completions option. If the Rams do end up gaining an early lead, that would be even better for this prop.

Alternate: Over 35.5 pass attempts (-115 / 1.87, Caesars)

Cooper Kupp – Under 103.5 receiving yards (+110 / 2.10)

This one is going to be a little controversial, but it’s truly a value play. It’s astonishing to see the volume of bets going toward Kupp considering how high his total receiving yardage is set at. On a big stage in a potentially defensive game, this one may be harder to achieve.

For those that like Kupp to get over 100 yards, we recommend another option. Select him for Super Bowl MVP on PROLINE+ at +500 (6.00) odds. If he’s going to get over 100 receiving yards and leads the Rams to victory, there’s a good chance he’ll be grabbing that award.

Alternate: Under 106.5 receiving yards (-115 / 1.87, BetMGM)

Odell Beckham Jr. – Over 5.5 catches (-102 / 1.98)

We’re going to go with OBJ to get a little attention on the offense. He’s been seeing more targets his way in the playoffs, and he’s been producing at a higher level. Over the last two playoff games, he would have cleared this mark and hauled in 15 total catches. Another recommendation would be the over 64.5 receiving yards with more juice (-143 / 1.70).

Alternate: Over 5.5 catches (+112 / 2.12, FanDuel)