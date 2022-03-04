Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews has been rocketing up the NHL MVP odds charts. After a tremendous stretch at the end of February, he’s now the second most favored player to win the Hart Trophy. It’s becoming a tighter race between him and Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, the latter looking for a repeat award.

Taking on Columbus, Minnesota, and Detroit in consecutive games between February 22 and 26, Matthews collected a whopping nine points (four goals, five assists). It capped off a fantastic recent stretch with 27 points since January 26. 10 of those games have been multi-point performances.

It’s enough to bring him up to second on the odds board to take home the Hart Trophy. That hardware is given to the most valuable player recognized in the NHL. PROLINE+ currently has him at 4.50 (+350) to win it. Here’s a list of the top 10 players listed for the trophy and best odds available.

Will Toronto’s Recent Stretch Affect NHL MVP Odds?

While Matthews has been hot, the Maple Leafs have seen a bit of inconsistency. They are 5-6 over their last 11 games and started off March with a disastrous 5-1 loss to Buffalo. Other rough showings include back-to-back losses to Montreal and Columbus.

They were able to take down Detroit, but allowed the Red Wings to score four goals in the third period and nearly lost a massive 6-1 lead. On the bright side, Matthews was able to tally up a lot of points in the contest. It was unfortunate he wasn’t able to get more pucks into the net as his lead partner, Mitchell Marner, who had a hat trick within a nine-minute span.

Despite some of the recent issues, it shouldn’t affect Auston Matthews’ chances unless the team remains inconsistent. After all, most of the problems are more on the defense and goaltender Jack Campbell having some issues keeping the puck out.

One bigger issue will be the number of great players surrounding him. Marner has 21 goals and 36 assists himself this season and has a higher plus-minus ratio. He also does trail in total points compared to McDavid and his teammate, Leon Draisaitl, who are certainly a duo MVP for the Oilers with a gigantic share of the offensive production.

Sports Betting Recommendation – Auston Matthews For NHL MVP?

This might be a solid time to take Matthews if you like him to win the MVP. There’s a stretch of easier opponents to open up March, including Seattle and Arizona, not to mention a rematch of Buffalo in an outdoor contest. Even if the defensive issues continue, that might put Matthews in an even better position to score more points.

