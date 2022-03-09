NHL Reaches Deal With PROLINE+ As Official Sports Betting Partner

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and National Hockey League (NHL) announced on Wednesday morning a multi-year partnership designating OLG’s PROLINE+ as an official sports betting partner of the league.

This marks the first official sports betting partnership for a Canadian sportsbook with the league. The agreement comes about one month ahead of April 4, the date single-game sports betting will go live in Ontario.

What’s Included In The New NHL Sports Betting Partnership?

Under the terms of this multiyear deal, OLG will become an official sports betting partner of the NHL using both its PROLINE+ digital sports betting platform and its new PROLINE product available at retail locations across Ontario. Hockey fans can expect to find additional NHL content on PROLINE platforms, and vice-versa.

According to the press release, there could be special promotions related to hockey events at retail locations and the online sportsbook. Similar partnerships have led to special odds available in various wagering markets. Branded promotions will be shown across regular-season games and the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the next few years.

PROLINE+ by OLG is also the official sponsor of the NHL’s premier outdoor event, the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, taking place in Ontario for the first time next week. This year’s matchup features the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on March 13th.

What Does This NHL Sports Betting Partnership Mean For Ontario?

OLG’s partnership with the NHL will create new and innovative opportunities for sports bettors and exciting experiences at both retailers and online. Dave Pridmore, OLG’s Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, says the partnership is a “big win for our valued sports bettors,” and that “the NHL will help complement the ultimate sports betting experience for hockey fans on PROLINE+ and PROLINE at retail, where our players can execute legal single-event wagers and other unique bets on a sport they love.”

NHL has its first sports betting partnership in Canada. Also, the league does have similar agreements in place with multiple platforms in the United States. These partnerships include industry-leading sports betting platform DraftKings, as well as PointsBet, MGM, and William Hill.

Currently, Canadian sports bettors can place wagers with OLG using PROLINE+ online. They can also use PROLINE products at select retail locations across Ontario. This partnership with the NHL will offer the company promotional opportunities to reach potential customers in the Ontario region and relevant markets during the league’s marquee events.

About OLG And PROLINE+

OLG launched PROLINE+ in August of 2021 to expand the sports betting selections available in the province of Ontario. This came shortly after the legalization of single-event betting in Canada. That’s the single-biggest development for sports bettors since OLG’s creation in 1975.

PROLINE+ is a mobile-optimized service that currently offers single-game betting markets of at least 12 major sports. It also features the ability to live-bet games.