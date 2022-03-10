BetRivers will be active in Ontario on April 4 when the province opens up its online casino and sports betting market to private operators. Through their parent company Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the BetRivers Sportsbook and Casino platforms will be among the first real-money third-party operators in Ontario.

RSI announced that it only needs to complete any remaining regulatory requirements to prepare the launch of the award-winning BetRivers online casino and sportsbook when the market debuts in less than a month. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) issues licensing and regulates the industry. Canada repealed their ban on single-game betting in 2021 through the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act.

Currently, Rush Street is offering their free-to-play casino and sportsbooks apps in Ontario under the BetRivers brand name. But citizens of Canada’s most-populous province have long been anxious for real-money online casinos and sportsbooks. That includes options not operated by government-backed entities.

RSI Enters Ontario Market Predicted To Generate $1 Billion In Gross Gaming Revenue

Obtaining licensing in Ontario and the pending launch in Ontario is a significant step for Rush Street Interactive. Ontario is home to more than 14 million people and Canada’s biggest city, Toronto.

The company operates both the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands. It is currently under one of those names in thirteen U.S. states. This includes Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Arizona.

The Canadian Gaming Association has estimated that in the first 12 months of legal online casino and sports betting, Ontario could generate as much as $1 billion in gross revenue. The province is home to four major professional sports teams:

There are also three Canadian Football League teams: the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Ottawa Redblacks. Major League Soccer, the Canadian Premier League, and professional lacrosse are also popular in Canada.

Thus far, three other sports gaming operators have been approved by the AGCO: PointsBet, theScore Bet, and Rivalry. These are expected to launch in Ontario on April 4. As of yet, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars have yet to announce licensing approval in Ontario.

RSI’s Reaction To BetRivers Ontario Receiving Licensure

RSI Chief Executive Officer Richard Schwartz said in a press release:

“We are now one step closer to launching the BetRivers real-money online casino and sportsbook in Ontario and bringing our unique betting options, such as our innovative peer-to-peer slot tournaments or same game parlays, fast payouts, and award-winning customer service to the province’s millions of residents.”

Schwartz also added, “Our free-to-play social gaming platform has experienced strong traction in Ontario to date, and we look forward to offering those players similarly entertaining and responsible experiences when our real-money offerings come April 4.”

BetRivers is a respected name in sports betting and iGaming, such as online casino games. In 2021, Rush Street Interactive was named the “North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year” by eGaming Review. In addition, they received “Customer Services Operator of the Year” and “Social Gaming Operator of the Year.”