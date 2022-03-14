FanDuel Sportsbook Approved For Ontario Launch

It appears that FanDuel will be one of the biggest names in Ontario sports betting and online casinos once iGaming launches in Canada’s most populous province on April 4.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario lists “FanDuel Canada ULC” as an ‘active’ internet gaming operator. According to the AGCO’s website, FanDuel Ontario was issued its license on March 11. It expires on April 3, 2024, which is two full years after online sportsbooks and online casinos go live in Ontario.

Further, FanDuel’s operator page lists two websites, one of which leads to a landing page that reads, “We will be back soon.” FanDuel is already operational in Ontario with daily fantasy sports and online poker games.

FanDuel Sportsbook Joins Growing List Of Operators

As the launch date of April 4 gets closer, the number of internet gaming operators is increasing. As of Sunday night, the AGCO website lists 14 operators as having active status.

In addition to FanDuel, a few household names on the list are PointsBet, Rivalry, BetRivers, Unibet, and theScore Bet. While it has not been approved, BetMGM Ontario has announced its commitment to launching in Ontario.

Most operators will have the approval to launch sports betting apps and online casinos. That includes BetRivers, which has big plans for its presence in Ontario.

“The receipt of our registration in Ontario is an important milestone that demonstrates our commitment to operating only in legalized markets where we pay local taxes, and we are grateful for the trust of the AGCO,” Rush Street Interactive Chief Executive Officer Richard Schwartz said in a statement. “We are now one step closer to launching the BetRivers real-money online casino and sportsbook in Ontario…”

Ontario Sports Betting Update

The only legal online sportsbook currently available in Ontario is PROLINE+. That’s in operation through the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG). It launched August 27 and features single-event betting in addition to live, in-game wagers.

An increasing number of private sportsbooks and online casinos will join OLG in the regulated Ontario iGaming market. Residents who have been using gray market sportsbooks will have a choice to make. So they can stick with the unregulated sportsbooks or switch to those granted operator licenses by the AGCO.

Canadian regulations have never outlawed offshore gambling. On April 4, gray market options will be illegal. Offshore sportsbooks are not beholden to Ontario law. So there’s no punishment if they decide to refuse a customer’s payout.

Under the new laws, legal sportsbooks will be subject to the oversight of the Ontarian government – a major plus for new sportsbook customers.