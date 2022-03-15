March Madness officially kicks off this week with the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. We’ll have our best sports betting picks and the latest odds available for teams to consider in the upcoming tournament. This article will feature updated odds as we find out who heads to the Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana.

If you count the play-in games on Tuesday, the tournament begins today, runs all month, and finishes the first week of April. The culminating title game is at the Caesars Superdome where the Final Four teams will compete for a spot in the championship game.

Top Favorites PROLINE+ DraftKings BetRivers Gonzaga 4.15 / +315 4.00 / +300 4.00 / +300 Arizona 7.00 / +600 7.50 / +650 7.00 / +600 Kentucky 9.00 / +800 9.00 / +800 7.00 / +600 Baylor 13.00 / +1200 13.00 / +1200 15.00 / +1400 Kansas 13.00 / +1200 9.50 / +850 8.00 / +700

The beauty of this 68-team tournament? There’s a little something for everyone. A gauntlet of betting options are available, and anyone from the most seasoned of professional sports bettors to the first time prognosticators can come away with a nice pile of cash and bragging rights over their friends.

A highlight in every sports fan’s calendar in Toronto, March Madness has bettors licking their chops at the prospect of winning some serious money. But with so many betting options to choose from, where does one even begin?

March Madness Odds To Consider

First things first – are you comfortable betting a hefty sum on one of the favourites?

Perhaps you would prefer betting small on a long shot with the hopes of hitting a big score? Maybe you’ll combine the strategies and spread a few dollars on a number of different teams? What about waiting until after the first round to see where things stand before opening your wallet?

Honestly, those are all perfectly reasonable strategies.

In any case, it’s best to enter the tournament armed with some information that will help in your decision-making process. After the chaos of the conference championships, the tournament appears to be as wide open as ever.

Here are a few options to consider.

The Favourites For 2022 March Madness

(1) Gonzaga – West Region



PROLINE+ Odds: 4.15 / +315

Best Odds Available:

Of the number 1 seeds, the clear front runner is Gonzaga. This team has all the makings of a championship contender – strong offence, tough defence, great coaching. The added benefit of taking Gonzaga is they’ll enter this tournament well-rested as they won the West Coast Conference almost a week ago. Fresh legs could make the difference.

Consistency has been key as they outscored their opponents by a college-best 25 points per game this season. It may be the West Coast Conference, but there were stronger teams than usual at the top of the standings. They’re a worthy favourite and a solid anchor to any betting card.

(2) Duke – West Region

PROLINE+ Odds: 15.00 / +1400

Best Odds Available:

Coach Mike Krzyzewski enters his last NCAA tournament as head coach of the love ’em or hate ’em Duke Blue Devils. A position he’s held since 1980, Coach K has led this team to five national titles, 12 Final Fours and 15 ACC tournament championships.

Wouldn’t it be a quintessential fairy tale ending for him to bring home one more national championship? After a lengthy winning streak, they did drop their season finale against North Carolina and failed to hoist the ACC trophy against 7th-seeded Virginia Tech

But Duke has a stout defence and the championship pedigree to make a deep run. Decent odds of +1400 (+1700 on FanDuel) make them a very solid option.

Alternative options:

(1) Kentucky – PROLINE+: 9.00 / Best Available:

More Bang for Your Buck

March Madness Value Plays And Realistic Longshots

(4) Illinois – South Region

PROLINE+ Odds: 35.00 / +3400

Best Odds Available:

Looking for bigger winnings? One team to consider in this mid-range is Illinois. The Fighting Illini are available at most books at +4000 and are looking to avenge last year’s early tournament exit. The difference maker here could be sophomore Kofi Cockburn, an absolute giant of a player standing 7-foot-0 and weighing 285 pounds.

A less than stellar finish to their season will keep this team under the radar as a viable sleeper pick. And at these long odds, a decent run would leave you plenty of room to hedge your bets in the later stages of the tournament.

(7) Ohio State – South Region

PROLINE+ Odds: 100.00 / +9900

Best Odds Available:

Each year one team outside of the AP Top 25 makes a valiant charge towards the national title, and the Buckeyes could very well be that team this year. With odds at +8000 they’re a worthy punt to win it all. Boasting one of the brightest young stars of the tournament in E.J. Liddell and a good cast of supporting pieces around him, a favourable tournament draw could make them an interesting contrarian play.

Others to watch:

(4) Arkansas – PROLINE +: 50.00 / Best Available:

(5) Houston – PROLINE+: 35.00 / Best Available:

(6) Texas – PROLINE+: 60.00 / Best Available:

(9) Memphis – PROLINE+: 100.00 / Best Available:

Unrealistic Longshots For March Madness Glory

Don’t do it.

In the history of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, there has NEVER been a team seeded 12th or higher that has reached the Final Four. The best finish for a team in this range was the 12th seed Missouri Tigers who reached the Elite Eight in 2002.

While a few teams in this range have pulled off a first-round upset they have been unceremoniously stomped in the second round. If you’re looking for action on a higher seed, better to take them against the spread in the first round matchup rather than bet them to win it all.

If you MUST take a shot in this range (please don’t), you could do worse than (12) Richmond at a whopping to reach the Final Four.

But don’t make that bet. Just… don’t.

Your Team To Win It All!

Has your Alma Mater earned a spot in the tournament this year? Can you afford a few bucks to make the game a little more interesting? Go nuts! Just remember to take a screenshot of the winning ticket for a well-deserved round of “I told you sos” when it comes time to collect your winnings.