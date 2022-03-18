The launch of legal sports betting and online casinos in Ontario on April 4 is great news for consumers. However, even those who may be aware of the launch may not know that there are plenty of operators that will do both online sports betting and online casino play.

Do all Ontario online casinos have sportsbooks? No, not all of them, and vice versa. Plenty of sportsbooks don’t have casinos and prefer to focus just on sports betting. However, some companies have recognized that for the average bettor, there are advantages of having both on the same app or site.

Here’s a breakdown of what each side of these types of betting means:

An online sportsbook is a business that accepts bets from individual sports bettors. Bets on both sides of a sporting event are accepted at sportsbooks.

is a business that accepts bets from individual sports bettors. Bets on both sides of a sporting event are accepted at sportsbooks. An online casino is the same as a brick-and-mortar casino offering slots and table games, but players bet on the internet. Due to low overheads, they are able to offer a better chance of winning and more games than a traditional casino.

Which Ontario Apps Offer A Sportsbook And Casino?

Ontario is a huge market and because of this many of the large, international gaming companies are bringing both their online sportsbook and online casino to the province. Here are the ones that have announced that they are coming to Ontario.

How Sportsbook And Casino Apps Work

There are a number of benefits to having a sportsbook and casino app at your disposal. Here are some of the advantages to both sides of these online gambling types.

Get More With A Rewards Program

Major online sportsbooks and casinos have strong rewards programs that offer the chance to earn prizes. The more you bet, the more you win. As you climb up the tiers and get loyalty points you get the chance to earn free betting credits, gift cards, merchandise, and even real-world rewards like perks in land-based casinos.

One of the sportsbooks and casinos that offer rewards programs is Caesars Entertainment with the popular Caesars Rewards. It’s expected that Ontario will have a similar reward system to the US version of the app.

With this, you can earn 1 Reward Credit for every $5 of potential profit on sports bets placed, for every $25 wagered on table games, or every $5 of slot coin-in. That’s multiple ways to earn, no matter your betting style. If you’re a slots fan but like to bet occasionally on big NHL games, you earn twice as much and don’t need to switch apps.

You can redeem the points you earn at a partner hotel, for an overnight stay or spa credits, or even dining. Caesars even allows you to use the reward credits to buy into World Series of Poker events. If you’re not interested in these types of rewards, you can simply convert the reward credits to bonus cash you can use for sports wagers or for playing with the online casino.

Switch Between Betting Types For More Exciting Play

Online sportsbooks and casinos have more in common than you might think. Both offer the chance to win big and earn with rewards programs. You can start betting with a small budget if you don’t want to jump right in.

However, if you’ve been betting with one versus the other, you may want to switch things up to maximize your money and your fun. Here’s why: If you’re a beginner or a casual player, online casinos could be your entry into the world of online betting.

Unlike sports betting, online casinos in Ontario have easy games you can play that don’t require you to have a huge amount of knowledge. You can start playing slots right away just by signing up for a casino and making a deposit. In fact, with many casinos, you can play for free with no-deposit bonuses.

Online casinos are also available 24 hours a day. With sports, there could be canceled games or a season that only lasts a few months of the year. If you want to bet 365 days a year, online casinos could be for you.

On the other hand, if you’re a fan of Canadian sports, there’s nothing like being able to bet with an Ontario online sportsbook. NHL odds are only going to be on legal sportsbooks and can make following Canadian sports great again. There’s no similar feeling with a casino game to betting on your favorite Canadian team.

Promotions That Tie Into Both Casino And Sports

Online gaming companies know that we love betting, and they want to reward players using both their sportsbook and casino services. So, especially around the time when big matches are on, you’ll see plenty of offers that combine sports and casino betting. The cross-product promotions can be extremely generous.

For example, right now BetMGM is offering March Matchups Bet & Get: When you bet a certain minimum on casino games, you get a free $10 sports bet without having to do anything. It’s free money just for playing. Likewise, on the sports side, in its promotion called From The Rink To The Slots, BetMGM sportsbook is offering a free $10 credit to play a slot when players bet on any NHL game.

No matter how you look at it, using the same app or site for your casino and sports betting needs is a win-win.