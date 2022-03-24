PointsBet Ontario Named Official Sportsbook Of The Ottawa Redblacks

PointsBet Canada has reached a multi-year agreement with the Ottawa Redblacks that will allow the sportsbook to place their logo and branding on jerseys and in the stadium for the Canadian Football League team.

The deal comes just days before Ontario launches an open competitive market for online sports betting and casino gambling. Canada’s most populous province will launch that market on April 4th. They welcome PointsBet and other licensed sportsbooks to a regulated marketplace. Currently, only a state-run sportsbook is available for online sports betting in Ontario.

As part of the multi-year agreement, PointsBet will become the official sportsbook of the Redblacks under the name PointsBet Canada. The CFL team, which is in a rebuilding phase, will feature a PointsBet patch on their jerseys. That begins with the 2022 season, which starts in early June.

PointsBet has also secured naming rights for the “PointsBet Sideline Club.” This is a VIP-seating section located on field level at TD Place Stadium. In addition, PointsBet Canada will have signage opportunities elsewhere in the venue.

The CFL allows teams to make independent deals with gaming partners. However, the Redblacks are the first CFL team to enter an arrangement with an “official betting partner.” During the 2021 season, the league itself named BetRegal as its Official Sport Gaming Partner. Later in 2021 it inked a deal with Genius Sports, giving that London-based company the rights to license the CFL’s official data and video content to sportsbooks.

When Will PointsBet Ontario Launch?

In February of 2022, PointsBet Canada announced that it had been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to be included in the Ontario sports betting market launch. It’s speculated that as many as a dozen sportsbooks will be available as early as April 4th, with PointsBet joined by such popular brands as BetMGM, BetRivers, theScore Bet, and others.

Unlike their competitors, PointsBet provides a unique odds system that uses “PointsBetting” to enhance sports betting. Players can win more money the “more right they are” on their bets. For example, if a bettor wagers that a CFL quarterback will pass for more than 300 yards, the more yards that QB passes above 300, the more the bettor wins. This feature may or may not be available in Ontario. PointsBet also offers traditional moneyline wagers and bets you’ll find at other sportsbooks.

For the first time for the 2022 CFL season, Ontario bettors can use commercial operators. Canada removed their restriction on single-game sports betting last August. This set the stage for online betting through the government’s operator. Ontario is the first province to launch a market with third-party sportsbooks not affiliated with a government agency or lottery.

AP Photo/Larry MacDougal