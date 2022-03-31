Quick Guide To The Ontario Sports Betting And Online Casino Launch

On April 4, private Ontario online sportsbooks will go live. Ontario’s lottery-run online sportsbook, Proline+, is going to compete with private sportsbook and igaming companies. Some of these private companies include BetMGM, BetRivers, and PointsBet. Local gamblers may be overwhelmed by the new sportsbooks in Ontario and casino games available to them, but here’s what bettors need to know.

Updated on 4/1 – Added updated licenses from AGCO.

Online Sports Betting And Casino Brands Coming To Ontario

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has licensed over two dozen Ontario online sportsbook and casino operators. While many will launch on April 4, others will launch later. Others still are waiting for their igaming licenses to be approved. Here’s the list of licensed operators so far:

888

Annexio (LottoGo.com)

Bet365

BetMGM

Caesars

Coolbet

FanDuel

Fitzdares

LeoVegas

Ontario Lottery and Gaming

PointsBet

Rivalry

Royal Panda

Rush Street Interactive (BetRivers Ontario)

TWHG (White Hat Gaming – 8 casino sites)

theScore

Unibet

WSOP.com

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation was already active with its retail Proline and online Proline+ products. Obviously, WSOP.com will offer online poker. Some of these operators are Canadian gray market operators that will operate legitimately in Ontario beginning April 4. Finally, new brands like BetMGM will enter the Ontario market for the first time.

So, there will be many choices for Ontario bettors with even more to come. Luckily for bettors, online sportsbooks and online casinos have a few defining features that bettors can use to easily compare brands.

Evaluating Sportsbooks In Ontario

There are three things that Ontario bettors should check at a new online sportsbook: odds, payout options, and promotions.

Competitive odds are the most important thing that sportsbooks offer. Certain sportsbooks may have an edge in certain odds. For example, BetMGM Canada has reliably competitive odds, but Ontario bettors must cross-examine sportsbook odds to find the best odds on any single line. There’s not a single “best” sportsbook that will get price-sensitive bettors out of odds shopping.

Payout options are critical for sports bettors, too. Some payout options are several days faster than others. For example, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has a policy that allows it to block internet gaming transactions. Conversely, Bank of Montreal (BMO) has traditionally allowed offshore gambling transactions. Bettors should check the withdrawal options available so they can actually get any winnings they manage to get.

Finally, promotions are a major draw for Ontario sports bettors. Sportsbooks in Ontario won’t be able to plaster Toronto with bonus billboards. But bettors will be able to find Ontario sportsbook bonuses on each sportsbook’s promo page.

However, bonuses are rarely free. They come with terms and conditions that bettors must be aware of before they commit to trying to redeem those bonuses. For example, bonuses are often paid in site credits, which can only be used for betting. Sportsbook bonuses often require bettors to deposit and bet their own money before getting any money in return.

Always read a promotion’s terms before committing to it.

Evaluating Online Casinos In Ontario

New online casinos are coming to Ontario, too. So, bettors must be ready to parse through them. Many of the online casinos will have similar games available. Every online casino brand will have many slots games, some table games, and maybe some live dealer games. However, online casinos may differ in their game selection, withdrawal methods, and promotions.

Every online casino will offer pages of slots games, but the table games and live dealer games set online casinos apart from each other. Table and live dealer games add variety to online casinos. So, bettors should see what each brand has to offer in these categories as they’re deciding which online casinos to join.

Online casinos have many deposit and withdrawal methods in common, but bettors should know that withdrawals take different amounts of time to process. Some, like bank transfers, process in a few business days, but bank transfers may not be available at a bettor’s bank. So, Ontario bettors must not only weigh these factors in choosing a withdrawal method. They must also compare online casinos to ensure their preferred withdrawal methods are available.

Finally, promotions vary across online casinos. Ontario online casinos will offer deals that reward players in site credits in exchange for a certain amount of money wagered. Many online casino bonuses require bettors to wager 10-20x the bonus amount before getting any site credit. Even “free” casino spins can come with strings attached. So, bettors must understand an online casino bonus terms before committing to playthrough requirements.

The First Private Online Casinos And Sportsbooks In Canada

Canada has had sports betting and igaming for a long time, but it was only offered by lottery-run companies in each province. These new sportsbooks and online casino companies will only be available in Ontario. The other provinces would have to allow private online gaming companies into their gaming industries for that to happen. Even then, each company would have to secure provincial licenses to operate legally in them.

To compare online casinos and sportsbooks in Ontario, bettors should check:

Local bettors may feel overwhelmed with online gambling brands. But with these criteria, bettors can sort through the noise and find the best odds, games, and promotions.