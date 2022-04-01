Caesars Sportsbook Approved For Operator License In Ontario

Caesars Sportsbook has received approval for a sports betting license in Ontario from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. A search on the AGCO website on Friday reveals “American Gaming Inc.” has an active internet gaming operator license in the province ahead of the April 4 launch of sports betting and online casinos.

It’s unclear whether the Caesars sportsbook or casino options will be operational on Monday — the first launch of commercial sportsbooks and online casinos in Canada. Several competing operators, including BetMGM, BetRivers, and PointsBet, are expected to begin taking sports bets that day, but whether Caesars will be up and running remains to be seen.

Even if Caesars Sportsbook and Casino is not ready that day, it will be one of the more popular options. Caesars mobile app for sports betting is available in 15 of the United States and District of Columbia. The Caesars Casino app is also available for download. Once it is operational in Ontario, it should be available via iOS and Android.

More On The Ontario Sports Betting Launch

Both Proline and online Proline+ sportsbook have been available in Ontario through the AGCO. However, a regulated igaming market has been in long anticipation for Canada’s most populous province. Ontario boasts Ottawa, Hamilton, and Toronto — cities that are home to several popular professional sports teams.

According to its website, the AGCO has issued gaming operator licenses to over 20 platforms in Ontario. Some will launch on April 4, and others will follow shortly after. Even more will receive licenses later as operators clamor to enter what will be the largest betting market north of the U.S. border.

Unlike in the U.S., Canadian regulators may impose more stringent restrictions on the types and size of user offers. They also have tighter rules on which sporting events and types of wagers are available in Ontario. Bettors should consult the guidelines when using an app in the province.