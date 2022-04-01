Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Odds For April 2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs are second in the NHL Atlantic Division with a record of 43-19-5. With a fantastic finish to March, futures odds to win the Stanley Cup have been hovering back to preseason expectations. However, that’s not the case for winning their division or conference. We’ll take a look at updated team futures odds entering April 2022.

Wrapping up the month of March, the Maple Leafs took down Winnipeg in a high-scoring affair. It was their third-straight win and boosted them to second place at 91 points. However, they’re still quite a ways away from first place as Florida is a win away from the century mark.

Ontario bettors will soon be able to place Toronto Maple Leafs futures bets with operators such as BetMGM, BetRivers, and PointsBet. These are a handful of sportsbook apps joining the legal online sports betting market soon.

Toronto Maple Leafs Odds For The Stanley Cup

Toronto Maple Leafs

(Decimal / American) PointsBet Canada BetMGM Ontario BetRivers Ontario to win Stanley Cup 13.00 / +1200 13.00 / +1200 15.00 / +1400 to win Eastern Conf 7.00 / +600 7.00 / +600 7.50 / +650 to win Atlantic Div 15.00 / +1400 19.00 / +1800 16.00 / +1500

At these odds, you’d be wise to make your wager at BetRivers. A $100 bet will return $1,400 if the Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup. The best odds for Toronto to win the Stanley Cup are currently at .

This is a good time to mention the importance of shopping around the sports betting market for the best possible odds on your wagers. A $100 bet at BetMGM and PointsBet at shorter odds would return $1,200.

The Maple Leafs are among the top contenders to win the Stanley Cup. Here are the top 10 favorites to hoist Lord Stanley’s chalice. This box will have consistently updated odds at the best sportsbooks:

Stanley Cup futures odds are fluid, and they change based on a team’s performance during the course of an 82-game regular season. The NHL Playoffs will begin on May 2, so now is a good time to prepare for betting on the Stanley Cup winner. The Maple Leafs have won 13 Stanley Cup titles, ranking only behind the Montreal Canadiens (24). However, Toronto has not won the Stanley Cup since 1967.

Toronto Maple Leafs Odds For Division And Conference

It’s looking a little more grim for Toronto to pull things out in the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division. As noted, they are pretty far back from the Florida Panthers. They would need to extend a winning streak or have a very successful month of April while the Panthers pull back.

For the entire conference, it’s very top-heavy with a lot of great teams. We essentially know the top eight teams that will be in the Eastern Conference playoffs. There’s a massive point differential between eighth place and ninth place.

How Do The Stanley Cup Odds Compare To Proline+?

We’re glad you asked. Proline+ is known for offering worse odds compared to blue-chip sportsbooks like BetMGM, BetRivers, and PointsBet. This proved to be true for the Maple Leafs Stanley Cup title odds as Proline+ was dealing Toronto at +1100, lower than all three of the aforementioned sportsbooks.

The addition of BetMGM, BetRivers, and PointsBet gives Ontario hockey bettors a chance to maximize their win potential as we move into the NHL Playoffs next month.

Where To Bet On Toronto Maple Leafs Odds?

Beginning on April 4, multiple operators will be launching their online sportsbook apps in Ontario. This likely includes BetMGM, BetRivers, and PointsBet. Here’s what’s notable about these platforms in the United States. Some features may carry over to the Ontario market, but we’ll update this page as more information is released.

BetMGM

BetMGM offers One Game Parlay Insurance on NHL games. Your parlay bet will be eligible for a rebate up to $25 in site credits if at least three legs of your four-team parlay hit.

BetRivers

Hockey bettors can get a 20% Profit Boost to use on any NHL bet every Friday until the regular season ends on April 29.

PointsBet

PointsBet has a Partial Cash Out option on NHL wagers. This allows you to cash a portion of your winnings out before the game finishes. It can also be used to lessen losses.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa