BetMGM Sportsbook Canada And Online Casino Now Live In Ontario

Written By: Kris Johnson
Published: Apr 4, 2022
Updated: Apr 4, 2022

BetMGM Sportsbook Canada and its online casino launched on April 4. New customers in Ontario can use our exclusive BetMGM Ontario links to maximize their sign-up offer. Use our links below to find out what those new player incentives are on their various sports betting, casino, and poker platforms.

BetMGM boasts one of the top sports betting apps on the market. The app has a stellar 4.8 rating (out of five stars) after more than 484,000 reviews on the App Store. Using our links will provide a way for users to download the BetMGM Sportsbook & Casino app on their respective Android or iOS devices. Their sportsbook is also available on desktop websites.

Sports To Bet On At BetMGM Sportsbook Canada

BetMGM Ontario offers a wide selection of sports to bet on and many different ways to wager on them. The “A to Z” list of sports includes:

BetMGM’s sports betting app features a clean user interface that allows bettors to easily navigate from sport to sport. You’ll find different leagues available across the globe, too. Soccer, for example, has several betting markets including the English Premier League, Major League Soccer, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and many more.

There are several ways for you to have action on these sports. BetMGM Sportsbook offers the following types of bets: Point spread, moneyline, total, futures, props, parlays, teasers, and more.

Enjoy A Superior Live-Betting Platform

BetMGM Sportsbook Ontario delivers one of the best live-betting experiences in the sports betting industry. Live bets are placed after a game has started. New odds are offered and adjusted on a real-time basis as the game unfolds. The overall strength and speed of BetMGM Sportsbook’s sports betting app allow for a seamless live-betting experience.

BetMGM Ontario’s Ongoing Promotions

BetMGM offers a wide range of ongoing rewards beyond the sign-up offer. The BetMGM Rewards loyalty program allows you to earn credits that can be used for free bets on your favorite sports. Boosted bets are also available on a daily basis.

After signing up and using the welcome offer, bettors can then look at ongoing player incentives. Take a look at the specific page to find out what’s available in Ontario. BetMGM gives players a chance to maximize their winnings with all of their platforms.

About the Author

Kris Johnson

With more than 15 years of experience as a sports journalist, Kris Johnson’s work has appeared in Sports Business Daily, Sports Business Journal, NASCAR Illustrated, and more. Kris also wrote a sports-betting novel entitled, The Endgame.
