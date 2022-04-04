BetRivers Ontario’s sportsbook and casino apps are live today, April 4. This is the first day of legal sports betting and online gambling in the province and BetRivers is one of the top online sportsbook and casino apps. New signups can get a welcome offer by claiming a code for BetRivers Ontario now. Find out everything you need to know about this latest launch in this guide.

Claim the BetRivers Canada welcome offer and get details by signing up here

BetRivers Ontario Welcome Code

BetRivers Ontario Sportsbook BetRivers Ontario Casino Promo Code Click to Claim Click to Claim Welcome Offer 100% match of first deposit 100% match of first deposit Offer Terms and Conditions 1x on odds -200 or longer + Minimum Deposit

1x Playthrough Requirement + Minimum Deposit

Terms and conditions apply. Visit the BetRivers site and app for full details of the welcome gift available.

BetRivers Ontario Sportsbook And Casino Launch

BetRivers is a sportsbook and casino owned by Rush already active in 11 states in the US. It’s one of our top picks for new apps because of the reputation it’s built and its welcome offer for new players.

Using the BetRivers Ontario casino welcome code will match 100% of your first casino deposit up to a certain maximum. The welcome offer is unique for online casinos since it only has a 1x playthrough requirement. New players can play through the amount of the casino credit one time and be able to withdraw any winnings as cash. Compared to other casinos where you may have to bet with an up to 20x playthrough, this is extremely generous.

The BetRivers Ontario sportsbook code also awards new signups with a 100% match of the first deposit to the sportsbook. There is only a 1x playthrough for this as well, and minimum -200 odds must be bet to take advantage of the offer. These welcome offers must be used within 30 days from the time you sign up.

How To Sign Up For BetRivers Ontario Welcome Gift

Visit the BetRivers site using this special link to claim a welcome gift Choose “Ontario” as your gaming state if asked Pick a screen name and enter your name and email address Choose a secure password Enter your full name, address, and date of birth Select a security question to secure your account Enter your mobile phone number and details of your employment Click “Complete”

Your welcome offer will be automatically applied to your account as long as you visit using the link provided above.

What Is The BetRivers Ontario Sportsbook?

For bettors who are new to the sportsbook, it’s good to know that BetRivers offers extremely competitive odds across all major sports betting markets. From the NFL to NBA, NCAA basketball, EPL soccer, to MMA: if there’s a sport you like to bet on, chances are BetRivers has it available.

Constant profit boosts mean that you get even more for your money. Often BetRivers will offer a profit boost on a certain day, like Tuesday. Logging in is all it takes to get the offer. The BetRivers sportsbook offers live streaming and same-game parlays in Ontario as well.

What Is The BetRivers Ontario Casino?

The BetRivers Canada online casino is also a strong contender compared to competitors. It has hundreds of slots available, plus a variety of table games like blackjack, roulette, craps, and video poker. There are even live dealer games available where you can play with a real dealer on video streaming.

The wide range of games and the integration with the BetRivers sportsbook really sets this online casino apart from others in Ontario. Players can enter slot tournaments including the daily RushRace tournament which is free to play. BetRivers Casino Ontario also has plenty of promotions that give awards like double loyalty points, and credits just for betting on specific slots.