Caesars Sportsbook Ontario Mobile App Now Available

Ontario residents now have the ability to use Caesars Sportsbook and Casino! With the celebration of a new launch, players can create an account and take advantage of special offers beginning on April 4. Regardless of wanting to dive into sports betting or casino gaming, Caesars has Canada covered with a number of fantastic options.

Caesars was able to launch their igaming platforms on the province’s opening day for allowing the private sector into the market, April 4. The gaming operator was also one of the first out of the gate in New York when it launched back in early January of this year.

What Can I Bet On At Caesars Sportsbook Ontario?

Similar to other operators in the Ontario province, popular North American sports are available in the sportsbook. Upcoming major events include the Men’s College Basketball Championship Game on Monday night, and The Masters golf major and MLB regular season start date on Thursday. Both the NBA and NHL will be wrapping up their regular seasons this month.

As is typical with most sports betting apps, Caesars features the standard spreads, money lines, and total points for games. Inside these events, there are various alternatives for these options, team and player props, situational bets, and much more. Within some of these props, we’ve found that Caesars can be quite competitive on the odds they feature.

Golf features numerous players for the outright tournament winner. If those odds are a little too steep, there are options to select a player to finish in various positions. For The Masters specifically, bettors can also select event specials, odds boosts, and the margin of victory for the winner. More odds markets will be available closer to the event’s start date.

Obviously, many Ontarians will be looking to place wagers on their favorite local teams. There are plenty of markets to consider when wanting to bet on the Toronto Raptors or Toronto Maple Leafs as they prepare for the upcoming playoffs. Before the season begins in June, bettors can even place a futures bet on the 2022 Grey Cup winner in the Canadian Football League.

About Ontario’s Legal Online Gaming Launch

Caesars Sportsbook and Casino joins a handful of operators that begin accepting players on April 4. BetMGM also provides igaming platforms in sports betting, online casinos, and online poker. In addition, other operators launching on the first day include BetRivers, PointsBet, and theScore Bet.