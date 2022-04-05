FanDuel Sportsbook Reaches Partnership With Canada Sports Network

The Sports Network, Canada’s top sports broadcast network, has entered into a multi-year deal with FanDuel Sportsbook. That makes TSN an official sportsbook partner, initially in Ontario. On Monday, Ontario launched their sports betting market, opening it to third-party operators, including FanDuel.

Get fantastic welcome offers for Ontario online sportsbooks now available

FanDuel will be the exclusive provider of sports odds to TSN for their programming on broadcast television, cable TV, and online channels. According to a joint press release from the companies, TSN will promote FanDuel’s casino gaming and free-to-play options as well as sports betting odds and content.

Similar to ESPN in the United States, TSN is seen by most fans as the de facto brand for sports news and highlights. The flagship show of the network is Sportscentre, which broadcasts multiple times per day in Ontario and across the nation. While a national network, there are separate broadcast feeds based on the region in Canada.

TSN owns rights to exclusive coverage of the Canadian Football League. It also offers coverage of the NBA and the Toronto Raptors in Canada. Additional sports showcases include Canada’s Curling National Championship and Major League Soccer.

What Online Sports Betting Is Available In Ontario?

In June of 2021, the passage of Bill C-218 paved the way for an expanded sports betting market in Canada. Prior to the bill’s adoption, Canadians could only wager on sports via parlays or horse racing. With the legal launch on April 4, 2022, bettors can make futures wagers as well as single-game betting.

Need help? Common online sportsbook and casino customer service issues | Chris Gerlacher

This legal move to open up private operators has been much anticipated. Canada’s most populous province has launched a sports betting market under the new laws. It might be only a matter of time before other territories follow suit.

According to the AGCO, Ontario could generate as much as $800 million in sports betting revenue. That’s gross revenue alone from online sports wagering activity in 2022. Operators will pay a 20% tax on adjusted gross revenue in Ontario.

FanDuel Sportsbook Ontario offers live sports betting and competitive odds on the NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, and college athletics, as well as CFL and professional soccer. The FanDuel app emphasizes ease of use and special betting offers to new users. With Ontario opening to much fanfare, sportsbooks are offering many incentives to new players in the province.

The partnership with TSN positions FanDuel with a broad audience of sports fans. BetMGM also has exclusive deals with The Hockey News, legendary hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, and current NHL star Connor McDavid.