When Will DraftKings Ontario Sports Betting App Launch?

It’s official, online gaming has come to Ontario, bringing with it a cavalcade of big-name sportsbook and casino launches. Chief among those big names is DraftKings, a famed sports betting brand with a massive market share in various legal markets.

DraftKings Ontario has not yet launched, but it is expected to do so in the coming days. When it does go live, it will give sports bettors a streamlined, sleek, and overall excellent sports betting option.

DraftKings Ontario New Player Incentive

When DraftKings launches its mobile app, new players will be able to claim a welcome incentive to kickstart their sports betting on the app or desktop site.

Ontario sports betting enthusiasts who sign up for DraftKings will get a chance to claim an offer code. When you sign up, DraftKings will match your initial deposit 20% up to a certain maximum. You’ll get the match as site credits, which you’ll need to bet with before they become withdrawable.

DraftKings Ontario: Five Things To Know

Before DraftKings Ontario launches, here are a few key points to keep in mind as you sign up and look to claim your new player incentive from the sportsbook.

1. Know The Sign-Up Requirements

Be prepared to dole out some personal information as you sign up for an account with DraftKings sportsbook Ontario. The process will feel simple and familiar if you’ve ever signed up for an online shopping or banking account. You’ll need to provide your name, date of birth, phone number, email, home address, and a government-issued photo ID to confirm you are who you say you are. This information confirms your age and identity while preventing you from creating multiple accounts with the same sportsbook.

As you sign up, keep an eye out for details about the new player incentive. You may need to opt-in before you can claim it.

2. Read The Terms And Conditions

New user rewards always come with fine print. Make sure you read it. If you’re given site credits as part of a welcome incentive, you may need to use them within a certain time frame, lest they expire. Simply put, check the terms on any new player reward to ensure you get the full effect.

3. DraftKings Online Casino Coming Soon

DraftKings Ontario users have more to look forward to. DraftKings Casino Ontario is expected to launch in the coming months. There’s no date locked in for this launch as yet, but look out for more info down the line. DraftKings Casino is known for its impressive game library and easy-to-use app.

4. Mobile App And Desktop Available

You can get DraftKings Ontario sportsbook for iOS or Android devices. When it launches, read our review and click on the best deal available from the operator. This will lead to a download of the app on the user’s proper operating system. We recommend the in-app experience because geolocation is built right in, making it easy to sign on and place a bet when you’re in Ontario.

If computers are more your style, or if you prefer a big screen, just head to the DraftKings sportsbook website, and you can use that to place your bets. Keep in mind you may need to download a separate geolocation plugin to confirm you’re within Ontario while betting on a computer.

5. It’s Not Just DraftKings

DraftKings, not your style? That’s totally fine. In fact, you have a wealth of options in Ontario when it comes to sportsbooks. BetMGM, BetRivers, PointsBet, Unibet, and theScore Bet are all available, to name a handful. And more are undoubtedly on the way as the market expands. Keep an eye out for new sportsbooks in Ontario as the region grows its sports betting presence.

