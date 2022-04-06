Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews has rocketed up the NHL MVP odds charts as a favorite for the 2022 Hart Memorial Trophy. These odds are available on a number of online sports betting apps, including BetMGM Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, and BetRivers Sportsbook. Toronto’s latest setback against Florida doesn’t trip up Matthews as he continues an incredible streak.

For those unfamiliar, the Hart Memorial Trophy goes to the winner of the National Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player. Matthews is the favorite among all MVP contenders. At the time of this writing, BetMGM has him available at 2.00.

2022 NHL MVP Odds On Auston Matthews

Matthews was the leading goal scorer in the NHL at the time of this writing. The Toronto sniper had amassed 54 goals with a month remaining in the NHL’s regular season. Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl was next in line with 50. This is reflected in his odds for most regular-season goals, which the best offer is at

It’s been an incredible stretch for Matthews with at least one point in every game since March 5. In that stretch, he’s at 17 goals with two hat tricks. He’s at 14 points alone over the past six games. Even with a tough blown defeat against Florida on Tuesday night, he still helped out with three assists. Right now, his best MVP odds currently sit at

Best Odds Available For 2022 Hart Memorial Trophy

Pair Of Edmonton Oilers In Close Pursuit

Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl and teammate Connor McDavid (who leads the NHL with 106 points) could be stiff competition in the quest for Matthews to become NHL MVP. Edmonton has a two-year stranglehold on the award. McDavid won last year’s NHL MVP award, and it was the second of his career. Draisaitl captured the Hart Memorial Trophy for the first time in 2020.

But Auston Matthews is the betting favorite for a reason this year. Matthews, a California native, and former NHL No. 1 overall draft pick, is playing in his sixth season for the Maple Leafs. He has already set new career marks for goals (54) and points (95) in a season, and Toronto still has a dozen games left to play in the regular season. The center also has broken his career assist record, which currently sits at 41.

Matthews A Catalyst For Surging Maple Leafs

Matthews, in search of his first career Hart Memorial Trophy, boosts Toronto to a 45-19-6 record (96 points). That’s good enough for second place in the NHL’s Atlantic Division. After last night’s loss to Florida, they now are 8 points behind and the Panthers are currently riding a five-game winning streak.

The Hart Memorial Trophy winner is determined by a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association at the end of the regular season. BetMGM brand ambassador and Ontario native Wayne Gretzky won the award a record nine times during his career. The last time a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs was chosen as MVP? Ted Kennedy back in 1955.

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton