In the coming months, the landscape of Ontario sports betting will undergo a seismic shift. For those unaware, the highly anticipated single-game sports betting legislation takes effect April 4, 2022. Finally, residents within the province will have access to regulated sportsbooks and online casinos.

For some players, this launch date has been circled in bright red on their calendars for months. For others, particularly new players, the date marks no more than a curiosity. Like a new restaurant opening around the corner, they might want to give it a shot just to see what all the fuss is about!

The most-asked question amongst bettors? It’s simple – which provider is the best? The answer to that is tricky. Not because there aren’t any good options (there are lots!), but because the question is flawed.

Players should not be looking for the one best provider of online sports betting in Ontario. In my opinion, it’s in every sports bettor’s best interest to open an account at every new provider within the province.

Here’s why.

Take Advantage Of Welcome Offers At Sportsbooks

The number one reason to have access to multiple iGaming apps is to take advantage of as many generous sign-up offers as possible.

With the sheer number of new providers opening in Ontario, each company will be looking to grab as much market share as possible. One way they do this is by offering incentives to new players. Sportsbooks attract new players by offering any number of perks and welcome packages. This could include site credit, rakeback promotions, wager reimbursements, and more.

Instead of depositing your entire bankroll into one provider, divide the amount you’d like to deposit across several different igaming apps to take advantage of as many promotions as possible. Some of the best we’ve found are available from BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook.

More Ontario Sports Betting Apps Mean Better Odds

Another important advantage of using multiple sportsbooks is the opportunity to shop for the best available point spread. In general, betting spreads are offered within a very similar range. But often as little as half a point can make a major difference.

Take, for example, professional football. The most important numbers in betting a football spread are 3, 6, and 7. Since field goals are worth 3 points, touchdowns worth 6, and a PAT worth 7, more games in the NFL end by a score differential of those numbers than any other number.

Why is this important? Well, let’s say DraftKings offers the Green Bay Packers at -7 and PointsBet offers them at -6.5. If both bets are priced the same there’s absolutely no reason to bet them at -7 if you have a -6.5 available at the same price. If you had your entire bankroll dedicated to one betting account you wouldn’t be able to shop around for the best line to take advantage of this scenario.

And for the more adventurous players, let’s take that scenario one step further.

After betting the Green Bay Packers at -6.5 it’s possible the line continues to move in your favour and settles on Packers -8.0 at one of your other sportsbooks. You could now place a wager on their opponents, say the Detroit Lions, at +8 and hope to hit a middle. If the Packers win by exactly 7 points, you would win both bets.

(If the final score is Packers 34 – Lions 27, you would cash both the Packers -6.5 ticket and the Lions +8 ticket. A dream scenario.)

Larger Variety Of Bets At Multiple Sportsbooks

Another advantage of having multiple sports betting apps is the variety of bets to which you’ll have access.

One of the ways operators look to attract new customers is by offering exciting prop bets on various contests. Many of the new sportsbooks within the province will have far more variety than some of the current offerings.

Take, for example, the Proline+ sportsbook by OLG. Players looking for a large assortment of bets will be disappointed as Proline+ only offers action on 12 major sports leagues. Compare that to other operators in the region who offer wagering up to 30 sports leagues and beyond.

For players interested in betting on the four major leagues in North America (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB), most sportsbooks should be satisfactory as action on those contests are widely available. But the number of events that pop up in a calendar year that take action might surprise you:

The Oscars

Elections

Dancing With The Stars

The Price of Bitcoin

Twitter Suspensions

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

You wouldn’t want to miss out on any of THAT, would you?

Get An Advantage With More Ontario Sports Betting Apps!

It’s a great time to be a sports bettor and online gambler in Ontario. Don’t limit yourself to one igaming app. Sign up for a number of them and make sure you have access to everything this booming industry has to offer.

Good luck out there!