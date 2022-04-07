Starting April 4, 2022, Ontario online casinos became fully legal. These legal casino apps offer protection to players since they are registered with and monitored by the provincial online gambling authority. With all the apps launching, it’s essential to know how to find welcome offers for online casinos in Ontario.

Several have come out on top when it comes to welcome offers for new players. We have sorted through them all to pick the best. Get all the info on the best online casinos in Canada now and find out what sign-up offers are available today in Ontario.

Ontario Online Casinos – All The Sign-Up Offers Available Today

Ontario Online Casino Welcome Offer Deposit Required? Offer Verified For BetMGM Casino Ontario Free casino credit

+ First deposit match No April 2022 Caesars Casino Ontario Free casino credit

+ First deposit match No April 2022 BetRivers Casino Ontario First deposit match Yes April 2022

See more details of the offer by clicking through the links to the casinos above. As more casinos launch in the legal Ontario market, bettors will have even more choices when it comes to sign-up offers.

Ontario Online Casino Offers Explained

Welcome offers by the best casinos in Canada are designed to give more to new players and offer an incentive for them to register with a specific casino. There are three basic kinds of online casino offers, and Ontario online casinos have them all. Here is a breakdown.

No deposit offer: A no deposit offer is one of the best deals an online casino can offer. There is no need to deposit real money for this. Simply register with the casino and you will get a certain amount of casino credit to spend. Be sure to read the terms to find out how you can cash out this credit for real money.

A no deposit offer is one of the best deals an online casino can offer. There is no need to deposit real money for this. Simply register with the casino and you will get a certain amount of casino credit to spend. Be sure to read the terms to find out how you can cash out this credit for real money. Deposit offer: Deposit offers at Ontario online casinos are also generous but do require you to deposit money. However, it’s worth taking advantage of these since an online casino will often match your deposit 100%, effectively doubling your deposit. Some, such as Caesars Casino, will more than double your deposit.

Deposit offers at Ontario online casinos are also generous but do require you to deposit money. However, it’s worth taking advantage of these since an online casino will often match your deposit 100%, effectively doubling your deposit. Some, such as Caesars Casino, will more than double your deposit. Bet insurance offer: At the moment only the Ontario online casinos with sportsbooks attached have this type of welcome offer. It allows players to bet without worrying about losses. Anything a player loses will be refunded to their account. Usually, there’s a dollar limit and time limit for this type of offer.

How To Sign Up And Claim Offers At The Best Online Casinos In Canada

We have handpicked the top online casinos in the province, so the first step is easy. Choose one (or more) and proceed to claim.