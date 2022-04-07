Blue Jays Name theScore Bet Official Gaming Partner

Penn National Gaming’s theScore Bet has been named the Official Gaming Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays. This establishes several firsts. It is the first such official partnership with a professional team for theScore, and it is the first deal of this nature for a pro team in Canada.

Earlier this week, Ontario launched its private sports betting operator market. The Blue Jays will open their regular season on Friday at home against the Texas Rangers to commence the MLB season. Bolstered by a roster that features several exciting young stars, the Blue Jays are a popular pick to win their division and possibly even win the pennant for the first time in nearly three decades.

Details Of Partnership Between theScore Bet and Blue Jays

The exclusive partnership between theScore Bet Ontario and the Blue Jays will run for 10 years and includes national marketing rights “for sports betting, casino, online casino, and fantasy sports,” according to a press release from both organizations.

As with other deals of this type in other leagues in the U.S., the Blue Jays will carve out premium seating sections in their home ballpark branded with theScore Bet and offer in-game betting experiences and advertising on digital ad spaces. In addition, the deal elevates theScore Bet to the level of presenting partner of the Jays Care 50/50 program, which awards prizes to fans at the ballpark.

The team will collaborate with theScore Bet on a branded sports bar and restaurant located inside Rogers Centre that will be open 365 days a year. It’s unknown whether the location would have a retail sportsbook, but customers could wager using theScore Bet app at the venue.

Mark Shapiro, President & CEO of the Blue Jays, applauded the landmark deal for a Canadian pro team with a Canadian company.

“We are excited to be partnering with a Canadian company that operates at the highest level of the industry and understands our role in Toronto and Canada, to bring baseball to more fans nationwide,” Shapiro said.

Under Shapiro, who was twice named Executive of the Year by the Sporting News during his tenure with the Cleveland Indians (now known as the Guardians), the Blue Jays have stockpiled prospects in their farm system, and several young players who were grown in their minor leagues are currently at the MLB level. They include MVP candidate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Cavan Biggio.