The Toronto Blue Jays begin their 2022 MLB season on Friday night when they host the Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre. You can score great deals at new Ontario online sportsbooks that launched earlier this week. Take a look at what sports betting app works for you and grab a great deal before betting on the Blue Jays tonight.

The Blue Jays will likely be favorites throughout the opening series as they are tonight. First pitching duel of the series is between Jose Berrios for Toronto and Jon Gray for Texas. They opened as 1.63 favorites on the moneyline (current odds: )

Best Odds Available For Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day 2022

Player Prop Picks For Friday’s Game

Jose Berrios – Strikeouts Thrown

Berrios joined Toronto last season and will be at the head of the starting rotation to begin the 2022 campaign. He’s been a terrific source for strikeouts. Down the stretch in late August and throughout September, there were seven games where he punched out 6 or more batters.

With a lot of rest and shortened spring training, he should be able to string together a terrific first outing. We anticipate his normal strikeout odds to be higher as the season progresses, so go over on the discount on Friday night.

Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. – To Get A Hit

It’s always very tempting to take home runs for players on the prop list. The odds are always terrific, and especially with Guerrero, there’s always a chance of the ball leaving the park. It’s not a bad option to pick Vlad starting off strong, but we like a combo pick better.

Many sportsbooks offer single-game parlays for MLB contests. There’s often an option to string together hits, and we’d recommend taking Bichette and Guerrero to help lead the offense tonight. It won’t bring the odds up to even money, but it’s close enough to lay some money on it.

Always wait until the batting order is released prior to game time to confirm that the players you select to hit will be in the lineup.

