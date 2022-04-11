Unibet Ontario Sportsbook And Casino: Best Sign-Up Offers Today

Unibet Sportsbook and Casino recently launched in Ontario, and it is giving new sign-up offers to bettors. While the operator has offered sports betting in Canada, it has transitioned to the legal market in the country’s biggest province. Prospective bettors interested in the platform, along with those moving into the legal version, can get everything they need to know here.

Unibet is one of many online gaming platforms that has opened up a legal option in Ontario after working in the gray market. While they will continue to serve other parts of Canada, options will be different in Ontario. This includes various offers and sign-up methods.

Unibet Ontario Welcome Offer Details

Ontario regulations require new users at the age of 19 or older to give consent prior to looking at specific welcome offer terms and conditions. This is required for both the Unibet Sportsbook and Online Casino platforms available. Use the links above to get more information on the best deal available from the operator.

Not sure if the platforms are right for you? Toronto Sports Media provides a detailed review for the Unibet Online Sportsbook and Unibet Online Casino. Links to get the best welcome offer are available within the reviews as well.

While we can’t say what the exact offer is at this time, new users can expect one of the following types. First bet insurance gives new users an opportunity to place a wager and get it back in site credit if it loses. This essentially provides the bettor with a second chance at their initial bet. A deposit match gives new players site credit that is equal to their first deposit by a certain percentage amount. Site credit may also be available for new users without any deposit requirements.

How Do I Sign Up At Unibet Ontario?

It’s a simple process to sign up and use Unibet Ontario. Learn more about what the sportsbook and casino platforms feature for users and the special deals for new players right now. Again, read all terms and conditions before signing up, and remember that this is only eligible for those 19 years of age or older.

Claiming the offer and signing up are different based on the device used. Desktop users will simply sign up through the official website. Users will be downloading an app for their proper Android or iOS mobile device if signing up on their phone.

Personal information, including address and Social Insurance Number (SIN), is necessary to determine eligibility and authenticity. Once you are verified, then a deposit can be made with an available method. Ensure that all terms and conditions are met for a welcome offer before depositing and wagering.

Running into any problems when signing up? Unibet offers customer service through a variety of methods. New users will need to connect with customer service if they are having issues. That could be complications with verification or running into geolocation problems. Note that Unibet’s help may not be available 24/7 in the Ontario province.